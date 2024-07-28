Pickleball: developing sport making a racket

Pickleball

by Tân Bình and Thanh Hà

Nguyễn Đặng Hạnh Phúc has changed his habit of having bia hơi (draught beer) after work. He now spends his time practising pickleball, a sport that has been rapidly growing in his hometown of Đồng Hới City in Quảng Bình Province.

After about a month, Phúc, 37, has mastered the paddle and ball well. His next goal is to improve his fitness so he can run better across the court.

On trend

Pickleball was invented in 1965 on Bainbridge Island, Washington, US. It has evolved from simple handmade equipment and basic rules into a popular sport worldwide.

Pickleball shares court dimensions and rules similar to tennis, uses paddles like those in table tennis, and features a plastic ball resembling a sepak takraw ball.

Players combine fundamental skills from tennis, table tennis, and badminton. Its lightweight paddles lack the elasticity and friction of tennis rackets, resulting in slower ball speeds.

Mastering pickleball requires patience, wrist flexibility, agility, sharp eyesight, and proper striking posture. This unique combination aligns well with the Vietnamese people, known for their agility and dexterity.

Pickleball has been introduced in Việt Nam for about six years and has quickly garnered public interest. The sport has spread to many cities and provinces, with the number of players rapidly increasing.

"This is a fairly gentle sport, easy to play and fascinating. It only takes about three to four sessions to play fluently, so I really like it," Phúc said.

"It also doesn’t require much technique; anyone can practise. After a month of practice, I feel more energetic and stronger."

He is joined on the court by players of various ages, competing, while others cheer their friends on amid beautiful rallies.

"Previously, I played table tennis, but since discovering pickleball, I switched to this new sport," said player Minh Kiên.

"Pickleball is fun, social, and friendly. The rules are simple, and the game is easy for beginners to learn, but it can develop into a fast-paced, competitive game."

In Hà Nội Lê Minh Hương is hitting a ball on a pickleball court in Long Biên District. Her son cheers her on from the sidelines.

"I am a sports enthusiast. At first, I tried it out of curiosity, but gradually I fell in love with it," Hương told Việt Nam News.

"I persuaded my son to practise with me, and he is now a junior player and a big fan of pickleball. Pickleball doesn’t require much speed or strength but focuses on tactics, making it suitable for all ages."

Pickleball, played indoors and outdoors, attracts not only amateurs but also professionals from other sports, including tennis player Trịnh Linh Giang, badminton coach Đặng Kim Ngân, and sepak takraw trainer Lê Tiến Dũng. It has also become a favourite among celebrities such as singer and MC Gil Lê, singer Jun Phạm, and Miss Việt Nam 2018 Trần Tiểu Vy.

Competitive sport

Nguyễn Thị Hồng Vân, owner of a pickleball court in Quảng Bình, renovated and turned an old tennis court into four pickleball courts in early June. Her club now has nearly 100 regular members.

"People choose pickleball because of its easy access, technique, and rules. Everyone can play and play well. Women can compete fairly with men," she said.

"However, like any physical activity, playing pickleball can lead to injuries such as strains, sprains, and tendonitis. Players need to warm up thoroughly, wear the right clothing, and use supportive athletic shoes to avoid problems."

Since its introduction in Việt Nam, pickleball has evolved from a sport for the masses to a competitive one. Annually, more than 20 tournaments are organised, attracting competitors from across Việt Nam.

Pickleball and Friends Việt Nam, established in June 2023, is the country's first professional club, recognised by the Asian Pickleball Federation.

Vũ Thanh Dương, head of the club, proudly said that its members participated in the world continental championship last September, winning one gold, two silvers, and one bronze at the Asian Games a month later.

“Even though we have practised pickleball for a short time, our level and achievements are close to the powerhouses of India, Chinese Taipei, and the Philippines. Particularly for ages 35 to 50, it’s almost the same," Dương said.

"Our initial success came from the club members' effort, determination, and solidarity. We all strive to elevate Việt Nam's pickleball."

The President of the Asian Pickleball Federation, Hogan Lai, was surprised by the success of Vietnamese players at the 2023 Asian Games. He was impressed by their technique and competitive spirit, despite only a few months of practice. He said he hoped Việt Nam would soon have a federation to help develop the sport in Asia.

Lai added that the Asian federation was ready to provide information about tournaments, update competition rules, and facilitate international tournaments in Việt Nam. VNS