Nguyệt, Phong find out who they will compete against in the Olympic archery elimination rounds

HÀ NỘI -- Đỗ Thị Ánh Nguyệt will play Fallah Mobina of Iran in the 1/32 elimination round of the women's recurve individual at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Nguyệt was the first Vietnamese athlete to compete at the 33rd Games which will officially open on July 26.

On July 25 all 64 archers took part in the ranking round. Each competitor competed in 12 ends of six-arrow, with scores totalled (60 maximum) after each of those ends. When those 72 arrows were shot, scores were tallied and competitors were ranked 1 through 64 for one-on-one knockout play.

Nguyệt started well with three 10 points in the first end. She maintained good form in the second, third and sixth end, but dropped down in the fourth and fifth ones. After the first half, she scored 10 10s and 15 9s to secure No 46 position.

In the second half, she did a better job with 11 10s and 16 9s to climb to No. 37 with a total of 648 points.

This result was better than her 628 points at the 2021 Tokyo Games.

Her rival Mobina placed No. 28 and they will compete in the matchplay format round on July 30.

Although it was only a ranking round, South Korean Lim Sihyeon set a new world record of 694 points to top the table.

Lim’s score was two more than the previous world best of 692, set by Kang Chae Young at the Hyundai World Archery Championships in 2019. It’s 14 points more than the Olympic record of 680 set by his fellow countryman An San three years ago in Tokyo.

In the men's event, World Cup's No. 4 Lê Quốc Phong of Việt Nam will compete against Dan Olaru from Moldova in the 1/32 elimination round.

After 72 arrows, the 24-year-old secured 652 points for a 47th position in his first time at the world's largest sporting competition.

Olaru scored 671 points and ranked No. 18.

The best result went to South Korean Kim Woo Jin with 686 points.

Combining the two players, Việt Nam placed 24th among 27 in the mixed pair event so they will not qualify for the finals. VNS