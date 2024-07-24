VinFast IRONMAN 70.3 Việt Nam launches ninth edition in Đà Nẵng

Ironman

ĐÀ NẴNG — Sunrise Events Vietnam (SEV) has announced that the ninth VinFast IRONMAN 70.3 Việt Nam, the country's biggest triathlon, will be held on May 9-11, 2025.

The event, organised by SEV under the direction of the Đà Nẵng People's Committee, is now open for registration.

The race, hosted by the award-winning Hyatt Regency Danang Resort and Spa, will be tough, with competitors tackling a total distance of around 113km, consisting of a 1.9km swim, a 90km bike ride and a 21.1km run.

Athletes will vie for 30 qualifying slots for the 2025 VinFast IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship in Marbella, Spain.

In addition to the main race, there will be the Sunrise Sprint, a shorter distance triathlon (750m swim, 20km bike, 5km run) designed for beginners, as a great way to challenge them and prepare themselves for longer distances.

Additionally, the IRONKIDS Việt Nam races, consisting of aquathlon and triathlon events for kids aged 5 to 15, will be held to promote healthy and active lifestyles for the next generation.

Lastly, the Newborns Việt Nam Run Out, a charity fun run will be raising money and awareness for newborns needing life-saving care, will kick off the three-day festival.

During the event weekend, the IRONMAN Village will feature a diverse range of sports products and services from sponsors and partners under the slogan 'Showcasing the best of Việt Nam to the world'.

The Vietnamese event has grown into Southeast Asia’s largest triathlon, drawing nearly 3,000 participants, from 52 countries and territories last year.

VinFast, naming rights partner of the 9th edition, continues to align with IRONMAN's vision of promoting a green and sustainable lifestyle.

"We are proud to be part of an event that not only showcases athletic excellence but also emphasises the importance of sustainability," said a representative from VinFast. "Our collaboration with IRONMAN is a testament to our commitment to pushing boundaries and fostering a community that values endurance, innovation, and environmental responsibility."

"We are honoured to host the VinFast IRONMAN 70.3 Việt Nam and to celebrate the 10th anniversary of IRONMAN in Việt Nam. This event is more than just a race. It is a celebration of our city’s dynamic spirit and role as a premier destination for sports tourism," said Nguyễn Trọng Thao, deputy director of the city's Department of Culture and Sports.

Rob Zamacona, General Manager of Sunrise Events Vietnam, said: "Over the past decade, this event weekend has become a cornerstone of the triathlon community in Southeast Asia.

"We are excited to welcome athletes from all over the country and all over the world to celebrate this remarkable milestone and to experience Đà Nẵng’s unique culture, scenic beauty and award-winning event with us." — VNS