Nhơn Trạch 4 power plant officially connects to national grid

HÀ NỘI — The Nhơn Trạch 4 power plant, one of the two generating units under Việt Nam’s first liquefied natural gas (LNG)-fired power complex, has officially connected to the national grid, achieving an initial capacity of 50 MW.

This is the first time the plant has delivered electricity to the grid, marking a significant milestone in commissioning prior to full commercial operation.

The event took place at 13:55 on June 27, 2025.

Previously, on June 6, the plant successfully completed its first ignition and no-load testing at 3,000 revolutions per minute, clearing a critical technical step before commencing load trials. According to the schedule, once all tests and technical assessments are completed, Nhơn Trạch 4 is expected to begin commercial operation in November 2025.

As of the end of June, the Nhơn Trạch 3 and 4 complex has reached 99.7 per cent of total construction progress. All procurement and equipment installation work has been carried out on schedule. Nhơn Trạch 3, the sister unit, has been synchronised to the grid since February 5 and is currently in the final stages of trial operation.

In April alone, it operated stably for 30 hours in baseload mode, generating 812 MWh of electricity – a positive result reflecting both technological effectiveness and the strong operational coordination among project stakeholders. Nhơn Trạch 3 is expected to enter commercial operation by mid-August 2025.

The Nhơn Trạch 3 and 4 project is invested by PetroVietnam Power Corporation (PV Power), a member of the Vietnam National Industry - Energy Group (Petrovietnam). This is Việt Nam’s first power complex to use imported LNG as fuel.

With a total capacity of nearly 1,500 MW, the two plants will provide essential power to the national grid once completed, meeting growing demand and leading a new direction for the energy sector in line with the LNG focus in Việt Nam’s Power Development Plan VIII.

Thanks to the close coordination among the investor, contractors, domestic and international experts, and the active support of regulators, the project is approaching completion in line with its planned timeline.

Bringing Nhơn Trạch 3 and 4 into commercial operation by the end of 2025 will not only help secure national energy security but also accelerate the goals of a sustainable energy transition, greenhouse gas emissions reduction, and green economic development. — BIZHUB/VNS