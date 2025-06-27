Vietnam, India promote trade ties via international trade fairs

NEW DELHI — The Vietnam Trade Office in India on June 25 hosted an online seminar on strengthening trade relations through international trade fairs, drawing the participation of nearly 50 Vietnamese seafood companies and 50 Indian enterprises in sectors of processed food, agricultural products, fruits, and spices.

In his opening remarks, Bùi Trung Thướng, Trade Counsellor at the Vietnamese Embassy in India, said the trade office has been actively serving as a bridge between major promotion events in both countries, such as the Vietnam International Sourcing Expo (VIS) scheduled for September 4 – 6 in Ho Chi Minh City and the World Food India (WFI) for September 25–28 in New Delhi.

He expressed his hope that the seminar would provide more opportunities for long-term business cooperation, contributing to stronger trade growth between the two economies.

Also addressing the seminar, Nguyen Thao Hien, Deputy Director of the Department of Foreign Market Development under Vietnam’s Ministry of Industry and Trade, said that bilateral trade, despite recent growth, has yet to match the full potential of both countries, due to a lack of market information and limited direct business connections.

She affirmed the ministry’s commitment to continue supporting the business community and maximising cooperation opportunities for sustainable and inclusive trade growth.

Apoorv Bhatnagar, Deputy Director of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), expressed FICCI’s willingness to collaborate with the trade office to support Vietnamese businesses in participating in national pavilions and B2B matchmaking events, especially at WFI 2025.

Dr. Sudhanshu, Secretary General of the Indian Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), stressed that bilateral trade ties remain robust, particularly driven by India’s “Act East” policy. He said APEDA stands ready to connect Indian buyers with Vietnamese suppliers of goods such as rice, tropical fruits, coffee, spices, and processed foods.

India, with a population exceeding 1.46 billion and a rapidly growing middle class, is one of the world’s largest consumer markets. For Vietnamese enterprises, it represents a high-potential market with ample room for growth, especially in key export sectors. Trade between the two countries reached nearly 15 billion USD in 2024. — BIZHUB/VNS