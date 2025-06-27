Việt Quang’s OCOP bamboo, rattan products – essence of Vietnamese craft villages reaching the world

HÀ NỘI — In the heart of Phú Vinh Village (Phú Nghĩa Commune, Hà Nội), renowned for its 400-year-old bamboo and rattan craft tradition, Việt Quang has emerged as a shining example of how traditional Vietnamese artisanship can thrive in the modern era.

Under the leadership of Meritorious Artisan Nguyễn Văn Tĩnh, Việt Quang has not only preserved its heritage but also elevated the craft to reach international markets with OCOP-certified products widely welcomed in the US, Japan, Spain, and across Europe.

As Director of Việt Quang Bamboo and Rattan Handicraft Co. Ltd., one of Hà Nội’s most recognised handicraft enterprises, Tĩnh said his family is the only household in Phú Vinh Village with four generations honoured as Meritorious Artisans.

Continuing the legacy of his father, Artisan Nguyễn Văn Khiếu, he has carried the tradition forward while innovating in form and function, especially by introducing bamboo and rattan products into interior décor.

For him, the greatest pride lies in seeing his son, Nguyễn Phương Quang, also awarded the title Meritorious Artisan and credited with creating a 4.1-metre lục bình (decorative vase) presented during the grand celebration of the 1,000th anniversary of Thăng Long–Hà Nội.

Facing periods of stagnation as consumer tastes shifted, Tĩnh sought new directions for the craft. In 2018, he transformed the traditional household workshop into a formal enterprise—founding Việt Quang Co. Ltd.—to professionalise production and improve the livelihood of local artisans.

His son, Artisan Nguyễn Phương Quang, has played a pivotal role in modernising the brand. He has promoted collaboration between seasoned craftsmen and young designers, applied digital marketing strategies, launched a website and Facebook page, and actively participated in domestic and international trade fairs to expand market reach and enhance visibility.

Recognising the strategic potential of the "One Commune, One Product" (OCOP) programme initiated by Hà Nội, Tĩnh proactively registered for evaluation, viewing it as a valuable stepping stone toward global exposure.

According to Mr. Ngọ Văn Ngôn, Deputy Chief of Hà Nội's Office for New Rural Development Coordination, Việt Quang now boasts over 20 OCOP-certified products rated 3 or 4 stars.

Among the standout items are: wall-mounted bamboo floral décor, bamboo-wood trays, lotus-petal pendant lights, octagonal floral-patterned trays, hotel baskets, the signature "Dragon Scale" lamp series, and diamond-mesh handbags.

Though their appearance is simple and rustic, these products require exceptionally meticulous and refined craftsmanship, setting them apart in the market—particularly in the sophistication of their weaving techniques.

The OCOP programme not only sets high standards for craftsmanship and packaging but also serves as a catalyst for improving product quality across the village. Phú Vinh, in particular, is renowned for its unique weaving styles—bamboo skewering, bamboo portrait weaving, and intricate pattern designs—distinctive to the village alone.

Looking ahead, Việt Quang aims to become Hà Nội’s central hub for OCOP design and promotion by 2025. From 2025 to 2030, the company is targeting 5-star OCOP certification, with plans for 40 per cent of its revenue to come from exports to the US and EU.

Việt Quang also plans to build an in-house design innovation centre, expand community-based tourism, and host international workshops.

"We are not merely selling bamboo and rattan products," said Tĩnh.

"We are selling Vietnamese culture, emotion, and creativity. When someone holds a Việt Quang tray or lamp, they should feel the refinement, the rustic yet modern character of Việt Nam."

He acknowledged the essential support provided by the Hà Nội People's Committee, the Department of Agriculture and Environment, and the New Rural Development Coordination Office—ranging from technical training and trade promotion to financial assistance and export facilitation.

Thanks to this institutional support, Việt Quang has confidently expanded its operations into global markets. From a small craft village to international markets, Việt Quang represents a vivid success story of sustainable transformation.

From artisanal household production to a professional enterprise; from domestic distribution to global exports; from tradition to innovation—Việt Quang has consistently invested in creativity, product standardisation, OCOP development, experiential tourism, and global branding.

This journey not only preserves cultural identity but also improves livelihoods for local workers and helps promote a creative, sustainable, and friendly image of Việt Nam to the world. — VNS

The article is published under the coordination of the Coordination Office of the New-Style Rural Development Programme in Hà Nội.