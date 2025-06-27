HIOKI establishes Vietnamese subsidiary to support carbon neutrality goals

HÀ NỘI — Japanese technology firm Hioki, a pioneer in the field of electrical measuring instruments with more than 90 years of expertise, officially launched its Vietnamese subsidiary, Hioki Electric Vietnam, during a ceremony held on June 27 in Hà Nội.

The establishment of the new branch marks a significant milestone in Hioki’s global expansion strategy and underscores the company’s long-term commitment to Việt Nam’s journey towards achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

Following Việt Nam’s pledge at the COP26 Summit, the country has aggressively implemented a series of green transition policies, particularly in renewable energy, energy efficiency and environmental technologies.

Against this backdrop, Việt Nam has emerged as a dynamic market, attracting global enterprises with strengths in innovation and clean technologies. Hioki has identified Việt Nam as a strategic market within Southeast Asia, not only due to its high growth potential but also because of the government’s consistent orientation towards sustainable development.

Hioki Electric Vietnam will serve as a strategic bridge between the parent company and local partners, aiming to maximise the efficiency of electrical measuring equipment across various industries.

The company will focus on four key objectives: enhancing production efficiency and green economic growth; supporting energy saving and emission reduction through the visualisation of electricity consumption data; improving electrical safety in industrial and workplace environments; and contributing to the training of high-quality technical personnel in support of industrialisation.

Speaking at the launch ceremony, Takahiro Okazawa, Chairman of Hioki E.E. Corporation, said: “The establishment of Hioki Electric Vietnam is a strategic step in our journey of innovation and global business expansion.

"We hope to make meaningful contributions to Việt Nam’s energy transition and support local enterprises in their pursuit of sustainable development.”

The Vietnamese subsidiary will be led by Kazuhiro Takezawa, one of the youngest executives in Hioki’s history. His appointment reflects the company’s spirit of innovation and its strategy of empowering young leadership to better adapt to the specific characteristics of each market.

Takezawa added: “Our goal is to build Hioki Electric Vietnam into an agile and responsive organisation that leverages data as a competitive advantage, becoming a trusted partner for both domestic and international enterprises.”

Nguyễn Thanh Hằng, General Director of Victory Instrument JSC, a long-time local partner of Hioki, said: “Victory would not have grown as strongly as it has without Hioki. Every measuring instrument we distribute brings real value to thousands of Vietnamese businesses, especially as they transition towards sustainable development models.”

Hioki Electric Vietnam is headquartered at Taisei Square in Hà Nội, a central hub of the capital city, with a representative office in Hồ Chí Minh City, the country’s economic engine.

This presence not only strengthens Hioki’s distribution network but also lays the foundation for deeper partner engagement, tailored solution consulting and advanced technical support, contributing to the dissemination of green technologies and enhancing the competitiveness of Vietnamese firms in the global marketplace. — VNS