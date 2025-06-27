Politics & Law
Home Economy

Some electronic tax systems suspended until July 1 for upgrade

June 27, 2025 - 15:50
The department's electronic information page, the application for managing tax procedure services and the e-commerce portal for information provision platforms will be temporarily suspended from 6pm on June 27 to 8am on July 1. — Photo cafef.vn

HÀ NỘI — The General Department of Taxation has announced that some electronic tax systems will be temporarily suspended for upgrades from June 27 to July 1.

According to the department, the upgrades are aimed at meeting the requirements of reorganising tax agencies according to the two-tier local administration model from July 1 this year.

Specifically, the department's electronic information page, the application for managing tax procedure services and the e-commerce portal for information provision platforms will be temporarily suspended from 6pm on June 27 to 8am on July 1.

The suspension will also apply to the electronic information portal for households and individuals doing e-commerce and digital business; electronic tax application (eTax); electronic tax application for individuals (iCanhan); the eTax Mobile application and the information portal for exchanging information with external units and organisations.

Electronic invoice applications will be temporarily suspended from midnight to 3am on July 1.

Only the electronic portal for foreign suppliers is still operating normally.

The tax authority will still receive and process tax administrative procedures directly at the one-stop division and via post during the process of upgrading and converting applications. However, the department notes that during the suspension period, the system may experience service interruptions, affecting the progress of processing and returning results.

The department recommends that taxpayers complete procedures early and will continue to provide support via online channels, telephone and at the one-stop division.

During the implementation process, if taxpayers have any problems, they can contact the department's support channel. — BIZHUB/VNS

e-invoice taxation

