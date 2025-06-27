Hà Nội FC have the most effective head coach in V.League 1

Football

HÀ NỘI — Although Coach Makoto Teguramori joined Hà Nội FC in the middle of the V.League 1 2024/25 season, he has made a significant impact as the most effective coach in utilising substitutions from the bench.

As Hà Nội FC enters the second half of the V.League 1 2024/25 amid numerous changes, coach Teguramori's presence not only brings stability to the playing style but also creates clear tactical impressions, particularly in substitution management.

The Japanese coach has led the capital's team in only 13 matches this season, but he has maximised the use of substitutions to give his team an advantage, making a total of 64 substitutions. His adjustments from the bench have contributed to nine goals and 15 goal-scoring situations – the highest performance in the league when comparing substitution effectiveness.

Following coach Teguramori is Vũ Hồng Việt, the coach of defending champions Nam Định FC, with 111 substitutions, resulting in nine goals and 14 goal-scoring situations.

Coach Teguramori's ability to adjust the game is greatly aided by players considered 'strategic assets' in Hà Nội FC's lineup. Striker Joao Pedro stands out, having scored five goals and provided four assists in 14 appearances from the bench, earning the title of the most effective 'super substitute' in the V.League 1 2024/25 according to Transfermarkt.

Additionally, Daniel Passira has made good use of his opportunities, scoring two goals in three appearances from the bench. Domestic players like Nguyễn Văn Quyết, Nguyễn Hai Long and Nguyễn Văn Tùng have collectively contributed four goals and two assists.

Not only has coach Teguramori succeeded in his substitution decisions, but he has also demonstrated a talent for maintaining the team's consistent performance. After 13 matches, he has helped Hà Nội FC achieve an average of 2.23 points per match – the highest among coaches who have led their teams for 10 or more matches this season.

Trailing him are coach Vũ Hồng Việt (2.19 points per match), Velizar Popov (1.79 points per match) and Mano Polking (1.73 points per match).

With these impressive statistics, Teguramori deserves recognition as one of the most influential coaches in the latter stages of the V.League 1 2024/25 season. His effective use of substitutions not only improves Hà Nội FC's performance and fosters an interesting competition with Nam Định FC but also highlights the increasingly important role of tactical adjustments during matches.

If Teguramori continues to maintain his form and adaptability, the Japanese coach is likely to be a key factor in the team's ambition to return to the top in the upcoming season. — VNS