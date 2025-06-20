Cambodia honours Việt Nam in commemoration of journey to overthrow Pol Pot regime

PHNOM PENH — Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence General Tea Seiha has expressed profound gratitude to Việt Nam for its pivotal support in the struggle to overthrow the Pol Pot genocidal regime.

At a ceremony held at Techo Koh Thmar X16 military historical relic site in Koh Thmar hamlet, Memut district, Tboung Khmum, on June 20 to mark the 48th anniversary of the Cambodia’s journey to overthrow the brutal regime, General Tea Seiha praised the development of the traditional solidarity and friendship between the two nations, highlighting their historical relationship and close cooperation under the motto of good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation, and long-term sustainability.

He said he hopes that both countries will strengthen their robust collaboration across various sectors, particularly in resolving remaining border issues to transform the border area into a zone of peace, friendship, cooperation, and development. The Cambodian Deputy PM said both countries will hold the joint border committee conference in July to advance the efforts.

He took the occasion to thank the Vietnamese Government, the army, and people for their unwavering support for Cambodia's development across various sectors.

Forty-eight years ago, Samdech Techo Hun Sen, now President of the Cambodian People’s Party and President of the Cambodian Senate, along with his trusted associates, began his journey to free the Cambodian nation and people from the genocidal regime, which ended in success in early 1979. — VNS