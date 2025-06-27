National Karate Championship kicks off in Huế

HUẾ — The National Karate Championship officially began in Huế on Thursday.

Co-organised by the Sports Authority of Việt Nam and the Huế City Department of Culture and Sports, the event attracted nearly 500 athletes from 34 teams nationwide.

Competitors will vie for 30 sets of medals across weight categories ranging from 44kg to over 68kg for women and from 50kg to over 86kg for men, participating in two events: kata (performance) and kumite (combat).

The championship aims to assess karate training throughout the country, facilitating the selection of outstanding athletes for the national team in preparation for regional and international competitions, including the upcoming 33rd SEA Games, ASIAD and the Olympics.

Experts predict that the top three teams will engage in a competitive battle, with strong contenders including Hà Nội, HCM City, Bình Dương and the military.

The championship will run until June 30 at the Central Sports Hall in Huế. VNS