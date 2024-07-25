Coach Tuấn sets to rebuild Bình Dương, dreams to sign Luka Modric

HÀ NỘI — Becamex Bình Dương's new coach, Hoàng Anh Tuấn, is planning a revolution to propel his team back to the V.League 1's top podium after signing expensive contracts and hoping to have Croatian midfield Luka Modric in his XI.

Tuấn agreed to take charge of the former champions three weeks ago, under a three-year deal.

"Bình Dương invited me 20 years ago but I refused due to a variety of different reasons," said Tuấn.

"Earlier, I managed Khánh Hòa and Hải Phòng in the V-League 1 and received many other offers, but I always considered their motivations and whether their target suited me. None of them fitted me so I worked with the young teams of PVF and the Việt Nam Football Federation (VFF), because training juniors was my way to contribute to national football.

"Now, I believe that it is time for me to work with Bình Dương. I want to bring here the best players although it will depend on other elements such as their clubs, contract values and the most important is if they want to play for Bình Dương."

In his first few days, he has already made strides in building the dream team, bringing to Gò Đậu Stadium defenders Hồ Tấn Tài and Ngô Tùng Quốc. The duo, former captain of Hà Nội Police and HCM City, respectively, will help strengthen Bình Dương's defence, who conceded 34 goals last season.

Tuấn, who led Việt Nam to the first World Cup at the South Korea U20 World Cup 2017, was also proud when talking about his coaching board, which will include two foreign experts and Jurgen Gede, former VFF technical director.

"I have good assistants and staff. I especially have German Jurgen Gede to support me. He is not a stranger to Việt Nam as he worked at the VFF and Viettel for six years. He is here to not only help Bình Dương's first team but also build plans to develop our young football training system," said Tuấn.

"Bình Dương had no physical therapist previously. Now, Bulgarian Lazarov will help us, while Russian fitness coach Targonskii, who has many years working in Europe and the US, will take care of our players."

The four-time champions have not made any decision about their foreign players, but on July 23, Tuấn made a shock announcement when he told reporters that he wanted to have Modric on his side.

“Right now, I want to bring midfielder Luka Modric here, even though he is nearly 40 years old. In addition to professional factors, this deal will be a strong motivation and promotion to Vietnamese football," said Tuấn.

"Previously, Hải Phòng signed famous Brazilian striker Denilson here to play, so why can't Bình Dương!"

Modric, born in 1985, plays as a midfielder and captain both La Liga club Real Madrid and the Croatia national team. He played at the EURO 2008, 2012, 2016, 2020 and 2024 and World Cup 2014, 2018 and 2022.

Under his reign, Croatia advanced to the World Cup 2018 final, and he added the UEFA Men's Player of the Year Award, The Best FIFA Men's Player Award, and the Ballon d'Or to his personal tally in the same year.

Modric has played for Real Madrid since 2012 and has won 26 titles, including six Champions League trophies.

He just extended his deal with the team to 2025 summer and earns nine million euros (US$9.76 million) per year

According to the transfer, Modric would cost six million euros. Bình Dương would pay at least 12-15 million euros to buy him from Real Madrid, along with a big amount of cash for signing-on fees and salary.

Tuấn, 58, will have about two months to carve Bình Dương into good shape before beginning the V.League 1 2024-25 season.

Binh Dương finished ninth last year and their last title was in 2015. VNS