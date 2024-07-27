Fighters ready for Muay Thai Rampage x Road To ONE: Việt Nam's semi-finals

HCM CITY — All fighters are ready for the Muay Thai Rampage x Road To ONE: Việt Nam's semi-finals, which is back on July 27 after it was postponed for one week.

The organising board decided to move the event from July 21 to July 28 due to the State Funeral of the former Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng.

Ten pairs of martial arts take part in the weight-in and face-off sessions at the HCM City's Saigon Sports Club on July 27 morning and organisers have announced some changes.

However, the change prevented Hà Nội's talented Hoàng Khánh Mai from participating in the event, leading to her withdrawal.

Nguyễn Thị Lệ Khoá, another talented fighter from the capital, will take the place. She will face a big challenge -- world Muay Thai champion Huỳnh Hà Hữu Hiếu of HCM City -- in the women's 45kg category.

While Hiếu is well-known internationally, Khóa has been a modest one with bronze from the 2018 World Youth Muay Thai Championship; silver from the 2022 National Sports Games, silver from the 2023 National Kickboxing Championships and gold from the 2023 National Kickboxing Cup.

The second change is the WBC Muay Thai world title holder Trương Cao Minh Phát of Saigon Sports Club will be pushed directly to the final of the men's flyweight (61kg) bout after his opponent Cao Trọng Quý of Bùi Duy Vinh Dojo does not meet competition conditions.

The finals are scheduled for September 15.

In addition, all the other athletes are qualified to compete and are 100 per cent ready physically and mentally, so they promise to bring the best competition to the ring.

Matches will begin at 6pm and be live broadcast on the Muay Thai Rampage's fan page and YouTube channels from 6pm on July 28. VNS

