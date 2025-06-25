Deputy PM stresses importance of learning int’l experiences in nuclear power development

HÀ NỘI - Deputy Prime Minister Bùi Thanh Sơn has highlighted the need to focus on research and learning from experiences of other countries in order to improve the institutional and legal framework, address existing obstacles and barriers, and facilitate the implementation process of the Ninh Thuận nuclear power plant projects.

A Government Office notice on the Deputy PM’s conclusions at a recent meeting to review construction progress of the plants stressed that accelerating the development of power sources is essential and urgent to ensure energy security and meet the demands of two-digit socio-economic growth in the coming period. In addition, fulfilling international commitments to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050 requires the urgent implementation of a transition to green, clean, and renewable energies.

However, negotiations with partners for investment cooperation in the construction have been slower than required, especially for the Ninh Thuận 2 nuclear power plant project. This is a critical task that directly affects the implementation of subsequent steps such as the submission for approval of adjustments to the investment policy, investment approval, and project deployment; and may pose a risk to achieving the target of completing the construction work by December 31, 2030 (or by December 31, 2031 at the latest), as directed by the Prime Minister, the notice added.

Deputy PM Sơn directed that the development of nuclear power must meet a dual objective of creating a new energy source and supporting the transition to clean energy in order to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

As Việt Nam has no experience in this field, it is necessary to conduct research and engage in exchanges with countries that have advanced nuclear industries and possess original technologies to stay updated and fully understand the latest, most modern, most efficient, and safest technologies. This will form the basis for proposing and selecting technologies that are suitable for Việt Nam's conditions during negotiations with partners.

The training of high-quality human resources for the nuclear energy sector is not solely the responsibility of the Ministry of Education and Training, but also requires the involvement of the Ministry of Science and Technology, Vietnam Electricity (EVN), the Vietnam National Industry - Energy Group, as well as support from international partners and countries around the world.

It is also important to focus on technology transfer in construction and operational management, especially during the negotiation process, in order to gradually master nuclear power technology, Son said.

The Deputy PM requested that ministries, agencies, and the People’s Committee of Ninh Thuận province proactively handle issues within their authority and remove difficulties and obstacles related to the state management functions of ministries, agencies, and local authorities in order to promote the implementation of projects. The Ministry of Industry and Trade, as the standing agency of the steering committee for the construction of nuclear power plants, shall regularly monitor, consolidate, and promptly report to the Prime Minister for immediate solution of issues beyond their authority.

The ministries and agencies, especially the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the Ministry of Finance, the People’s Committee of Ninh Thuận province, EVN, and Petrovietnam, were urged to actively carry out their assigned tasks within the shortest and most urgent time frame to ensure the implementation progress in accordance with the Prime Minister’s requirements.

At the same time, there is a need to establish a negotiation team for investment cooperation in the construction of the Ninh Thuận 1 nuclear power plant in accordance with regulations.

He urged the implementation of negotiations with the Russian side to clarify the responsibilities of all parties to ensure the project's implementation and aim to complete the process by July, in order to sign an agreement between the Vietnamese and Russian Governments on investment cooperation for the construction of this plant in August. - VNS