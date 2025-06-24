Politics & Law
National Assembly adopts law relating to organisation of people’s procuracies

June 24, 2025 - 18:34
The Supreme People’s Procuracy will have no more than 27 procurators.
The voting results of the National Assembly on the amended Law on the Organisation of the People’s Procuracies on June 24. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — The 15th National Assembly (NA) on Tuesday approved the Law amending and supplementing several articles of the Law on the Organisation of the People’s Procuracies, with 409 out of 412 lawmakers present voting in favour, representing 85.56 per cent of all deputies.

The newly adopted law stipulates that the people’s procuracy system comprises the Supreme People’s Procuracy; people’s procuracies at the provincial and municipal level; regional people’s procuracies; and military procuracies at all levels.

The Supreme People’s Procuracy will have no more than 27 procurators. The total number of procurators at people’s and military procuracies will be determined by the Prosecutor General of the Supreme People’s Procuracy and submitted to the relevant authorities for approval.

The same process will apply to the number of procurators and investigators at the Central Military Procuracy, which will also be decided by the NA Standing Committee based on the recommendation of the Prosecutor General of the Supreme People’s Procuracy, in agreement with the Minister of National Defence.

The law also requires first-time appointments of procurators to go through a competitive selection process. Promotions to higher prosecutorial ranks must follow a transparent and objective procedure that ensures appointees meet the criteria for each level. Prosecutors cannot be promoted while under disciplinary action, investigation, prosecution, or trial, or during any period of discipline as prescribed by Party and State regulations. The law will take effect on July 1, 2025.

Earlier, presenting the report on feedback from NA deputies on the draft law, Nguyễn Huy Tiến, Prosecutor General of the Supreme People’s Procuracy, noted that the amendments include standards and conditions for appointing procurators. Appointments will not require further examinations, except for the initial entry exam. Subsequent promotions will depend on fulfilling legal requirements, ensuring alignment with reforms under the revised Law on Cadres and Civil Servants, and maintaining consistency with regulations on judges’ ranks. — VNA/VNS

