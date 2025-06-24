PM arrives in Tianjin for WEF meeting, working visit to China

TIANJIN — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and the Vietnamese delegation arrived at Tianjin Binhai International Airport at 11:30 am (local time) on Tuesday, starting their four-day trip for attendance at the 16th Annual Meeting of the New Champions of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Tianjin and a working visit to China.

Welcoming the Vietnamese PM and his entourage at the airport were Vice Mayor of Tianjin Wang Xiufeng, Chinese Ambassador to Việt Nam He Wei; Vietnamese Ambassador to China Phạm Thanh Bình; officials and staff from the Vietnamese Embassy, as well as representatives of the Vietnamese community in China.

This is the first visit by a key Vietnamese leader to China in 2025, taking place shortly after the state visit to Vietnam by General Secretary of the Communist Party of China and Chinese President Xi Jinping in April. The visit comes as Vietnam and China are celebrating the 75th founding anniversary of diplomatic relations and jointly carrying out the Year of Việt Nam–China Humanistic Exchange.

At the forum, themed “Entrepreneurship for a New Era," PM Chính is scheduled to attend the opening plenary, a policy dialogue with the WEF President and CEO, a discussion panel titled ““Is Asia's Century at Risk?”, along with a range of other activities.

The Vietnamese PM, along with government officials, business leaders, international organisations, and scholars, will participate in discussions centred on five key themes – decoding the global economy, China's growth outlook, industrial transformation, investing in people and the planet, and the future of energy and materials.

On this occasion, PM Chính will also hold bilateral meetings with leaders of the WEF, senior officials from other countries, and representatives of international organisations, aiming to strengthen cooperation across multiple sectors.

Việt Nam's participation at the meeting underscores the country’s consistent foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, multilateralisation and diversification, and proactive international integration in a broad, deep, and effective manner. It also conveys Vietnam’s ambition and determination to enter a new era – the era of the nation’s rise.

As part of his bilateral agenda in China, PM Chính will hold talks with senior Chinese leaders, attend the Việt Nam–China Business Forum, meet with heads of major Chinese corporations, meet with the Vietnamese community and students in China, and visit key economic and social establishments, including stock exchanges, free trade zones, and innovation hubs to explore China’s development models.

The Vietnamese leader’s trip is expected to further concretise and deepen the important perceptions recently reached by the top leaders of the two Parties and States, maintaining and reinforcing the positive momentum in Việt Nam–China relations, enhancing Vietnam’s position in global cooperation mechanisms, and opening up tangible opportunities for sustainable and prosperous national development in a new era. — VNS