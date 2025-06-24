Politics & Law
Home Politics & Law

 NA approves special mechanisms to address legal obstacles

June 24, 2025 - 18:37
A key provision empowers the Government to issue temporary legal resolutions to amend or adjust some articles of the existing laws and resolutions it previously proposed, pending formal legislative updates
The National Assembly voted on the resolution on special mechanisms to address inconsistencies arising from legal regulations on June 24. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — The 15th National Assembly passed a resolution on special mechanisms to address inconsistencies arising from legal regulations, with 397 out of the 411 deputies present, or 83.05% of the total, voting in favour, during its ongoing 9th session in Hà Nội on Tuesday.

The resolution, covering seven articles, delineates clear criteria, principles, procedures, and responsibilities for resolving problems caused by legal regulations. It notes that matters concerning human rights and citizens’ fundamental rights and obligations governed by law, the restriction of human rights and citizens' rights, crimes and punishments, judicial proceedings, and basic principles on apparatus organisation are not subject to the mechanisms stipulated in the resolution.

According to the resolution, difficulties and obstacles caused by legal regulations that hinder socio-economic development are identified basing on one of the following criteria: contradictory or overlapping regulations in the same legal document or between legal documents; regulations of legal documents are unclear, have many different interpretations, are unreasonable, unfeasible, or cause difficulties during law enforcement; regulations create a burden of compliance costs; and there are no legal regulations, or there are regulations but they obstruct innovation, creativity, new growth drivers, unlocking of resources, economic growth, and international integration.

A key provision empowers the Government to issue temporary legal resolutions to amend or adjust some articles of the existing laws and resolutions it previously proposed, pending formal legislative updates. These resolutions must be reported to the NA or its Standing Committee at the next session.

Effective immediately upon its adoption, the resolution will remain in force until February 28, 2027. — VNA/VNS

 

National Assembly of Vietnam parliamentary meeting

