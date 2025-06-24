NA Standing Committee approves judicial amendments, debates education access

HÀ NỘI — The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee on Tuesday afternoon approved in principle an ordinance amending and supplementing several provisions of six ordinances relating to the jurisdiction of the People’s Courts and relevant agencies.

The committee also nodded a number of draft resolutions proposed by the Chief Justice of the Supreme People’s Court and the Prosecutor General of the Supreme People’s Procuracy.

At the session, the committee reviewed the revised draft law amending and supplementing several provisions of the Law on the Việt Nam Fatherland Front, the Law on Trade Unions, the Law on Youth, and the Law on the Implementation of Grassroots Democracy.

NA Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn called for clearer definitions regarding the role, authority, responsibilities, and working relationships between the Việt Nam Fatherland Front and its affiliated organisations, particularly the principle of proactive, creative, and relatively independent operations between the Front and the five key socio-political organisations.

He also underlined that the relationship between the Việt Nam Fatherland Front, trade unions, and other socio-political organisations in the areas of oversight and policy feedback should be clearly stipulated in the Law on the Việt Nam Fatherland Front and its charter.

Also during the session, the committee gave feedback on two draft resolutions: one on tuition exemption and financial support for preschool children and students in general education within the national education system; and another on the universalisation of preschool education for children aged three to five. — VNA/VNS