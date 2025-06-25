PM meets with Kyrgyz counterpart on WEF Tianjin sidelines

TIANJIN — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính had a meeting on Wednesday with his counterpart from Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasimalyev on the sidelines of the 16th Annual Meeting of the New Champions of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Tianjin City, China.

Expressed his pleasure at meeting Kasimalyev again following his official visit to Việt Nam in March 2025, Chính reaffirmed that Việt Nam highly values its traditional friendship with Kyrgyzstan.

He took the occasion to convey a letter from State President Lương Cường inviting the Kyrgyz President to attend the signing ceremony of the United Nations Convention on Cybercrime in Hà Nội in October.

The Vietnamese Government leader emphasised that Vietnamese ministries and agencies are actively implementing agreements reached during PM Kasimalyev’s visit. He proposed enhancing economic and trade cooperation, including the development of railway connectivity between the two countries, which will also strengthen links with Central Asian nations.

PM Chính proposed Kyrgyzstan continue providing favourable conditions for Vietnamese enterprises investing and operating in the country, as well as supporting the Vietnamese community there to settle down, integrate into the local society, and contribute positively to bilateral relations.

For his part, Kasimalyev recalled the fond memories of his recent official visit to Việt Nam, and thanked the Vietnamese leaders and people for their warm welcome.

He agreed with PM Chính's proposals to strengthen bilateral ties, including the establishment of a Việt Nam–Kyrgyzstan intergovernmental committee this year; and the signing of key agreements in economy, trade and investment, thus making it easier for Vietnamese businesses to explore the Kyrgyz market and seek investment opportunities, and promoting bilateral trade.

Kasimalyev invited Chính and other Vietnamese leaders to visit Kyrgyzstan at an early date, expressing his wish to welcome Vietnamese ministers to discuss and prepare concrete areas of cooperation ahead of future high-level visits.

The two sides agreed to strengthen extensive political dialogue and exchanges at all levels, especially at the high level and between their governments, ministries, sectors, and localities. They also committed to closely coordinating in effectively implementing agreements reached by high-ranking leaders, and to further promoting all-around cooperation and mutual understanding between the two nations' people. — VNA/VNS