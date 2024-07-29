Hà Nội begin title defending campaign with big win over Phú Thọ

Basketball

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội proved their quality trouncing Phú Thọ 121-59 in the opening match of the Northside Pro-Am Basketball Championship 2024 Brought by VNPAY on July 28 in Hà Nội.

Title favourite and defending champion, Hà Nội eased into attacking their rivals in the first quarter, which saw them leading 39-19.

Then when they learnt all they needed to know, the capital city players pushed up the pace of the game and increased the gap to 60-33 in the second quarter.

After the break, they stormed to attack Phú Thọ, who could not find a way to resist and were punished with a 91-48 score in the third and a final score on the board against them of 121-59.

In the earlier match, last year's silver medal holder Thanh Hóa also had an easy win of 71-41 over Điện Biên at the Cầu Giấy Gymnasium.

Elsewhere, Thái Bình beat Hòa Bình 65-50 and Vĩnh Phúc overcame Tuyên Quang 97-44.

The tournament's tenth season was due to begin on July 21, but was delayed for one week because of the national mourning of former Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng.

The championship draws 16 teams, including 12 from the former season and four teams who qualified from the play-off round last month. Teams are allowed to recruit professional players as members part of a plan by organisers to elevate the level of the tournament.

They compete in four groups in a round robin format. The top two of each group will qualify for the knockout stage with the final scheduled on July 30.

The organisers will deliver a total of VNĐ300 million for the high-ranking clubs while the MVP will also walk away with a big bonus.

All matches will be live aired on VTVcab platforms (ON Sports; App: ON Plus, ON, Facebook: ON Sports; Youtube: ON Bóng rổ) while doors are open free for supporters to cheer their beloved clubs at the gymnasium. - VNS