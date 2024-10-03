National karate team earn a spot in 2024 Karate World Cup

Karate

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam have qualified for the 2024 Karate World Cup National Team Championships, the World Karate Federation (WKF) revealed after releasing a list of confirmed teams.

The tournament, known previously as WKF Team World Championships, is set to feature the best karate teams from around the globe. It will take place in Pamplona, Spain from November 22 to 24.

The list of competing teams includes 80 squads that have earned their tickets and confirmed their participation after their success during the qualification process in the last World Championships and the Continental Championships.

With a tally of 18 teams from Asia, 33 from Europe, two from Oceania, 12 from the Americas and 15 from Africa, the upcoming event is set to be a true celebration of global karate talent.

According to organisers, the World Cup will not only showcase the best in the sport but also foster a sense of unity and values among diverse cultures. And it will be a true celebration of the excitement of the sport, with fans getting the opportunity to back up their national teams.

Vietnamese athletes qualified for the tournament after they successfully advanced to three gold-medal matches at the Asian Karate Federation Senior Championships, which closed on September 22 in Hangzhou, China.

Four Vietnamese martial artists – Nguyễn Thị Ngoan, Nguyễn Thị Diệu Ly, Hoàng Thị Mỹ Tâm and Đinh Thị Hương – won gold in the women's kumite (combat) team event after a 2-0 win over China.

It was their fourth Asian championship finals in a row.

Meanwhile the men's and women's kata (performance) teams finished second in their categories, losing to Kuwait and Japan, respectively.

This marks the first time that Việt Nam have won a spot at the world team championships. The national coaching board said that they would draw up plans for the athletes to win big at the Pamplona event. — VNS