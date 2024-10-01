Politics & Law
Home Sports

Wrestlers dominate regional championships with 29 golds

October 01, 2024 - 17:28
Wrestling

Wrestlers at the 2024 Southeast Asian Wrestling Championship & Oceania Invitational. Photo of VWF

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam maintained top spot in the region after winning 29 golds at the 2024 Southeast Asian Wrestling Championship & Oceania Invitational.

The team arrived home safe and sound after five days of competitions which drew eight regional countries and five from Oceania from September 25-29 in Thailand.

In addition to golds, Vietnamese athletes also took seven silver and six bronze medals in both senior and junior categories.

The results of the championships would be a key element for the national coaches to select the team for the 33rd SEA Games in Thailand in 2025 and the 20th Asian Games in Japan in 2026.

According to the Sports Authority of Việt Nam and Việt Nam Wrestling Federation, wrestlers will receive strong support to have high results internationally. VNS

Sports

Hà Nội FC's expat dilemma

Hà Nội FC's recent failure with foreign players is slowly becoming detrimental to their success. Despite having some of the best local talents, the Purples' scouting department seems to be more attracted to the glossy CVs of their expat players, rather than their ability and their cohesion with the team.

