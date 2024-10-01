Wrestlers dominate regional championships with 29 golds

Wrestling

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam maintained top spot in the region after winning 29 golds at the 2024 Southeast Asian Wrestling Championship & Oceania Invitational.

The team arrived home safe and sound after five days of competitions which drew eight regional countries and five from Oceania from September 25-29 in Thailand.

In addition to golds, Vietnamese athletes also took seven silver and six bronze medals in both senior and junior categories.

The results of the championships would be a key element for the national coaches to select the team for the 33rd SEA Games in Thailand in 2025 and the 20th Asian Games in Japan in 2026.

According to the Sports Authority of Việt Nam and Việt Nam Wrestling Federation, wrestlers will receive strong support to have high results internationally. VNS