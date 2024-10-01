National Weightlifting Championship opens in Đắk Lắk

ĐẮK LẮK — The National Weightlifting Championship is currently underway in Đắk Lắk Province, featuring over 200 athletes from across the country.

Competitors from 29 teams are representing regions such as An Giang, Bạc Liêu, Bắc Ninh, Bắc Giang, and Cần Thơ.

They are vying for medals in 20 events: male athletes will compete in 10 categories ranging from 55kg to over 190kg, while female athletes will also compete in 10 categories, with weights from 45kg to over 87kg.

The championship is set to continue until October 4. VNS