World Turtle Day 2025: Embracing commitment to turtle conservation at Six Senses Con Dao

On World Turtle Day 2025 (May 23), Six Senses Con Dao celebrates its unwavering dedication to sea turtle conservation through a multi-faceted approach that includes scientific care, marine rescues, and guest education.

The resort’s efforts, centred around the “Let’s Get Cracking” Incubation Centre, have helped protect thousands of hatchlings and raise awareness about the fragile beauty and resilience of marine life.

Since its establishment in 2018 in partnership with Côn Đảo National Park, the Incubation Centre has released an impressive 29,859 green sea turtle hatchlings into the wild, with a remarkable hatch rate of 82 per cent.

The beach at Six Senses Con Dao transforms into a protected sanctuary each year from March to October, as mother turtles return to nest on its quiet 1.24-mile shoreline.

The centre’s careful monitoring of nests ensures that these vulnerable hatchlings have the best chance of survival on their first journey to the sea.

One of the most remarkable milestones in the resort’s conservation journey came with the birth of Blanche, a leucistic green sea turtle, on October 20, 2023.

Blanche’s rare condition—marked by an absence of melanin—makes her a powerful symbol of both the vulnerability and uniqueness of marine life. Her story has inspired deeper public interest and a commitment to protecting sea turtles.

Adding to this success, an olive ridley turtle, classified as threatened on the IUCN Red List and in Việt Nam’s Red Data Book, laid 98 eggs on the resort’s shores in December 2024.

This rare event underscored the importance of the incubation centre as a safe haven for endangered species.

Beyond incubation, Six Senses Con Dao plays a critical role in marine rescue.

On May 7, 2025, a hawksbill turtle and a green sea turtle were found entangled in discarded fishing nets near the resort.

Thanks to swift coordination with Côn Đảo National Park authorities, both turtles were safely freed and released, highlighting the continuing threats marine life faces and the urgent need for protective action.

Education and guest engagement are integral to the resort’s conservation efforts.

Through “Turtle Talks” and guided experiences, visitors learn about sea turtle behaviour, conservation challenges, and their own role in environmental stewardship.

From May to December, guests frequently witness hatchlings emerging from nests and making their way to the ocean - a moving experience that fosters deep connection with nature.

Erkaiym Tabyldieva, Sustainability Manager at Six Senses Con Dao, said every hatchling represented more than just a life saved—it was a sign of hope for an entire species.

“Each egg protected, each turtle released, is a step toward restoring balance in our oceans. But just as importantly, it’s an opportunity to inspire.”

Six Senses Con Dao’s commitment to sustainability extends beyond turtles.

The resort, nestled between golden sands and lush forest, offers 50 luxurious pool villas, each with a private infinity pool. Recognized by Travel + Leisure as the #1 Resort in Southeast Asia and a top ecolodge by National Geographic, the resort offers exceptional service, world-class dining, and unforgettable experiences - all grounded in a deep respect for the environment.

As World Turtle Day 2025 is observed, the resort reaffirms its vision of a future where humans and marine life coexist in harmony. Every rescued turtle, every hatchling released, and every educational moment reflects the resort's enduring mission: to protect marine biodiversity while inspiring global change.