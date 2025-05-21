Where life flourishes: A glimpse into Việt Nam’s biodiversity

HÀ NỘI —For many years, biodiversity has been a global concern, with millions of plant and animal species facing the risk of extinction due to human activities. Recognised as one of the world's 25 most biodiverse countries, Việt Nam boasts a rich and vibrant natural heritage. Yet, like many nations, it grapples with serious challenges in conserving this biodiversity — challenges deeply intertwined with economic development and social stability.

In celebration of the International Day for Biodiversity on May 22, this photo essay explores the beauty and significance of Việt Nam’s diverse ecosystems and the urgent need to protect them.