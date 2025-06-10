PM meets with leaders of countries, int'l organisations on UNOC 3 sidelines

NICE — Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính had short meetings with leaders of countries and international organisations on the sidelines of the 3rd United Nations Ocean Conference (UNOC 3) in Nice, France, on Monday (local time).

These leaders include the President of the Dominican Republic, the Prime Minister of Ireland, the Deputy Prime Minister of Malta, the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), and the Secretary-General of UN Trade and Development (UNCTAD).

At the meetings, the leaders of the countries and international organisations appreciated the role and position of Việt Nam, expressing their desire to strengthen cooperation with Việt Nam in various fields. In particular, the President of the Dominican Republic affirmed that he will soon visit Việt Nam and create favourable conditions for Vietnamese investors.

The Irish PM highly evaluated the visit to Ireland by Party General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm in October 2024, affirming that he will closely coordinate with the Vietnamese side to concretise the results achieved during this trip.

The Deputy PM of Malta expressed Malta's readiness to serve as a gateway for Vietnamese businesses and goods to enter the European Union (EU) market.

Meanwhile, the WTO Director-General appreciated Việt Nam's constant upholding of multilateralism, and its promotion of trade liberalisation. She also highly valued Việt Nam's opinion on the need to reform the WTO to operate more effectively.

The UNCTAD Secretary-General spoke highly of Việt Nam's growth results and strong commitment to implementing the UN's sustainable development goals.

At the meetings, PM Chính affirmed that Việt Nam attaches importance to and wants to strengthen cooperative relations with the countries and international organisations. He spent time discussing with the leaders numerous specific issues to promote increasingly substantive and effective bilateral collaboration. VNS