Home Politics & Law

PM meets with President of Palau on UNOC3 sidelines

June 10, 2025 - 16:30
The two sides pledged to strengthen coordination and mutual support at multilateral forums and on issues of shared interest.
Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính (left) and President of Palau Surangel Whipps Jr. had a meeting on the sidelines of the 2025 United Nations Ocean Conference in Nice, France. — VNA/VNS Photo

NICE — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính held a bilateral meeting with President of Palau Surangel Whipps Jr. in Nice, France on June 9 (local time) on the sidelines of the 3rd United Nations Ocean Conference (UNOC 3).

PM Chính affirmed that Việt Nam attaches great importance to its relations with Pacific Island nations, including Palau. He expressed his hope to advance bilateral ties with Palau in a substantive, effective, and comprehensive manner across all areas.

President Whipps held that while the current relationship between the two countries remains modest, it holds significant potential for growth, particularly in trade, investment, aviation connectivity, tourism, and labour cooperation.

Sharing a common approach of having a "long-term vision, deep thinking, and ambitious action" in order to create a breakthrough in bilateral relations, the two sides agreed to instruct relevant agencies of both countries to explore the possibility of negotiating and signing cooperation agreements in areas such as fisheries, labour, and visa exemption for citizens of both nations. These steps aim to facilitate stronger cooperation and enhanced people-to-people exchange, they noted.

The two sides also pledged to strengthen coordination and mutual support at multilateral forums and on issues of shared interest. These include upholding and respecting international law, promoting relations between Việt Nam, ASEAN, and Pacific island nations, and addressing challenges such as climate change, sea level rise, and the sustainable use and protection of marine resources. — VNA/VNS

Vietnam Palau relations



More on this story

Politics & Law

PM Chính meets UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in Nice

PM Phạm Minh Chính congratulated the UN on the successful organisation of the UNOC3, and highly valued the role of the Secretary-General and UN agencies in promoting sustainable development and maritime cooperation. He expressed his thanks to the United Nations for supporting Việt Nam's Đổi mới (renewal) and development over the past nearly 40 years.
Politics & Law

Vietnamese PM meets with French President

PM Phạm Minh Chính affirmed Việt Nam’s support for France’s role as the host, demonstrated by Việt Nam’s approval of the Agreement on the Conservation and Sustainable Use of Marine Biological Diversity of Areas beyond National Jurisdiction (BBNJ Agreement) at this conference.
Politics & Law

Vietnamese, Spanish PMs meet on UNOC3 sidelines

Việt Nam and Spain committed to soon convening the first session of the Joint Committee on Economic, Trade and Investment Cooperation in 2025, with a view to fully tapping the potential and complementarity of the two economies, striving to raise bilateral trade to over US$8 billion in the near future.

