PM meets with leaders of European Union

NICE — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính had a working session with President of the European Council Antonio Costa, and a brief meeting with President of the European Commission (EC) Ursula von der Leyen on June 9 (local time) during his attendance at the 3rd UN Ocean Conference (UNOC3) in Nice, France.

During the meetings, PM Chính expressed his belief that under the leadership of Costa and Leyen, the European Union (EU) will overcome challenges and continue to thrive.

The leaders of the European Council and the EC affirmed the EU’s high regard for its relationship with Việt Nam, and showed their desire to elevate it to a comprehensive strategic partnership.

Regarding priorities for the Việt Nam-EU relations in the coming time, Chính suggested the two sides focus on upgrading the ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership, advancing the ratification of the EU – Việt Nam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA). He called on the EC to consider lifting its "yellow card" warning imposed on Vietnamese seafood.

The EU should strengthen its ties with Southeast Asia – a populous, youthful, and dynamically growing region with great development potential, the Vietnamese leader stressed, affirming that Việt Nam stands ready to serve as a bridge to help the EU deepen its relationship with the region.

The leaders of the European Council and the EC agreed to work together to advance the bilateral cooperation priorities outlined by the Vietnamese leader, noting that more EU member states will soon ratify the EVIPA in the time to come.

Amid growing global and regional uncertainties, the two sides agreed to strengthen coordination in promoting multilateral co-operation.

The EU leaders shared that the bloc gives priority to strengthening relations with ASEAN, including Việt Nam. They affirmed the EU’s policy of enhancing cooperation with countries and regions to promote a multipolar world and avoid confrontation. To that end, the EU is organising a series of summits with countries and regions, including ASEAN.

Regarding regional and international issues, the EU leaders praised Việt Nam’s constructive approach to peace and security. They commended Việt Nam’s consistent stance on upholding fundamental principles of international law and the UN Charter, including the peaceful settlement of disputes, respect for independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of nations, as well as its support for ASEAN’s stance on the East Sea (internationally known as the South China Sea).

PM Chính took the occasion to invite Costa and Leyen, and other EU leaders to visit Việt Nam at a convenient time. The EU leaders said they will arrange visits to Việt Nam in the near future. — VNS