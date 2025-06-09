PM attends opening of third UN Ocean Conference in France

NICE — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính led a high-ranking Việt Namese delegation to the opening of the third United Nations Ocean Conference (UNOC3) in Nice, France on Monday, joining global leaders in a renewed effort to advance Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 14 on the conservation and sustainable use of oceans, seas, and marine resources for sustainable development.

Co-hosted by France and Costa Rica, the conference, running through June 13 under the theme “Accelerating Action and Mobilising All Actors to Conserve and Sustainably Use the Ocean”, has drawn representatives from over 120 countries, including more than 50 heads of state and government, and from international organisations, and about 100,000 attendees at related events. This strong turnout reflects mounting global concern for the oceans and their critical role in regulating climate, preserving biodiversity, and supporting human well-being.

On the conference’s opening day, PM Chính is set to deliver two keynote speeches representing ASEAN and Việt Nam at the plenary session. He will also co-chair the world delta summit with Iraq’s President on the sidelines and witness the handover of a diplomatic document marking Việt Nam’s ratification of the Agreement on the Conservation and Sustainable Use of Marine Biological Diversity of Areas Beyond National Jurisdiction, an event held by the UN Office of Legal Affairs.

French President Emmanuel Macron, in his speech, stressed the need to bolster public finance, expand support from development banks, and spread innovative models to raise private capital.

Earlier on Sunday afternoon, Macron hosted PM Chính and other world leaders at the inauguration of the Whale building at the Nice Convention Centre. Later, they toured a scientific exhibition showcasing marine science studies and innovations.

The Whale building, renovated by the French Government for UNOC3, spans 15,000 sq.m and rises 24m, with its architecture inspired by the interior of a giant whale and adorned with vibrant street art installations. It will serve as the hub for the conference’s high-level meetings.

Held every three years under the auspices of the UN Secretary-General and co-hosted by one developed and one developing nation, UNOC3 is poised to be the most significant UN ocean-focused event of 2025. The agenda includes 10 plenary sessions and 10 parallel thematic discussions, all aimed at advancing practical solutions to achieve SDG14 within the broader UN Sustainable Development Goals framework. — VNS