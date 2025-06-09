Politics & Law
Home Politics & Law

PM proposes Việt Nam, Tuvalu soon establish diplomatic ties

June 09, 2025 - 16:50
PM Feleti Teo agreed with PM Phạm Minh Chính's proposals and shared the challenges that the South Pacific island nation is facing, including responding to climate change and rising sea levels. He expressed his desire for Việt Nam's enhanced cooperation with Tuvalu in this area.
Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính (right) and Prime Minister of Tuvalu Feleti Penitala Teo on the sidelines of 3rd United Nations Ocean Conference (UNOC 3) in Nice, France on June 9. — VNA/VNS Photo

NICE — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính expressed his hope that Việt Nam and Tuvalu will soon officially establish diplomatic relations, while meeting with Prime Minister of Tuvalu Feleti Penitala Teo on the sidelines of the 3rd United Nations Ocean Conference (UNOC 3) in Nice, France, on Monday.

PM Chính showed his pleasure at meeting his Tuvaluan counterpart for the first time and affirmed that Việt Nam values strengthening its friendship and cooperation with Tuvalu.

He proposed the two sides enhance delegation exchanges and high-level contacts, and establish and implement bilateral cooperation mechanisms to make the most of their collaboration potential.

PM Feleti Teo agreed with PM Chính's proposals and shared the challenges that the South Pacific island nation is facing, including responding to climate change and rising sea levels. He expressed his desire for Việt Nam's enhanced cooperation with Tuvalu in this area.

The two leaders also discussed measures to strengthen consultation, coordination, and mutual support at multilateral forums and on international and regional issues of shared concern, including promoting collaboration between the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and Pacific island nations, and supporting Việt Nam's and ASEAN’s position on the East Sea (internationally known as the South China Sea) issue.

On this occasion, PM Chính invited his Tuvaluan counterpart to visit Việt Nam at a suitable time, and the latter gladly accepted the invitation. — VNA/VNS

Vietnam Tuvalu relations

