New milestone marked in Việt Nam's ocean cooperation

NEW YORK — The 35th meeting of States Parties to the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (SPLOS 35), held from June 23 to 27 at the UN headquarters in New York, has marked a new milestone in Việt Nam’s maritime cooperation, with a Vietnamese representative appointed as chair of the meeting for the first time.

The meeting brought together representatives from 170 member states to review the work of key agencies established under the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), including the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea (ITLOS), the International Seabed Authority (ISA) and the Commission on the Limits of the Continental Shelf (CLCS), as well as to discuss reports by the UN Secretary-General on ocean affairs and the law of the sea.

In an era marked by complex maritime challenges such as sea level rise, biodiversity loss, pollution and resource depletion, the meeting served as a vital platform for nations to reaffirm UNCLOS as the foundational legal framework for all ocean-related activities and propose solutions for sustainable ocean governance.

Delegates continued to highlight the values of UNCLOS, stressing the need to fully implement the convention's regulations with goodwill, and showing support for the role and operations of the three bodies formed within the convention.

They also welcomed recent developments, including the third UN Ocean Conference in France this month, progress in ratifying the BBNJ Agreement, new guidelines for deep-sea mineral exploitation by the ISA, ITLOS’s advisory opinion on climate change in May of last year and three new recommendations by the CLCS.

For the first time, a Vietnamese representative, Permanent Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyễn Minh Vũ, was elected chair of the meeting, marking an important milestone in Việt Nam’s engagement in global maritime affairs.

Under Việt Nam’s leadership, the meeting was marked by active, substantive debate and broad consensus, facilitated by inclusive consultations with regional and thematic groups.

Việt Nam’s delegation also played an active and constructive role. Addressing the plenary, Ambassador Đỗ Hùng Việt, Permanent Representative of Việt Nam to the UN, reaffirmed Việt Nam’s full commitment to UNCLOS as the comprehensive legal framework governing the seas. He stressed that peace, security, development and marine sustainability all rely on faithful implementation of the convention.

Regarding the East Sea (internationally known as the South China Sea), Việt Nam called on all parties to define maritime zones in accordance with UNCLOS and work towards peace, stability and prosperity in the region. The country welcomed progress in negotiations on an effective and substantive Code of Conduct in the East Sea, while emphasising that it must align with international law, especially UNCLOS.

Việt Nam also advocated for enhanced international and regional cooperation, increased capacity-building and technology transfer for developing countries, anchored in transparency, national ownership and practical needs.

The country praised the contributions of UNCLOS bodies in upholding legal order at sea, while encouraging continued efforts to strengthen their role in interpreting and implementing the convention towards a safe, sustainable and equitable ocean for current and future generations. — VNS