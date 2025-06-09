Việt Nam among Austria’s top important partners in Asia: officials

HÀ NỘI — Representatives of Austrian agencies and localities have affirmed that Việt Nam is among Austria's top important partners in Asia during their working sessions with a delegation of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV).

During its working trip to Austria from June 2-6, the CPV delegation led by Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chairman of its Commission for Internal Affairs Phan Đình Trạc, had meetings with Second President of the Austrian National Council Peter Haubner; Deputy Chief Justice of the Austrian Supreme Court Eva Marek; Chairperson of the Committee on Foreign Affairs of the Austrian National Council Petra Mayr; Head of the Austrian Federal Bureau of Anti-Corruption Lukas Berghammer; Salzburg State Governor Wilfried Haslauer; Dean of the United Nations International Anti-Corruption Academy Slagjana Taseva; and Austrian Ambassador to Việt Nam Philipp Agathonos.

At the meetings, Trạc, who is permanent deputy head of the Central Steering Committee for Prevention and Control of Corruption and Negative Phenomena, and permanent deputy head of the Central Steering Committee for Judicial Reform, and the Austrian side focused on discussing the situation in each country, the CPV, bilateral relations, and international and regional issues of mutual concern.

The two sides also had in-depth discussions on experiences, guidelines, policies, and measures in the fields of anti-corruption, judicial reform, and law-making; exchanged experiences in organising the court system, prosecution agencies, and experiences in trying various types of cases, including corruption cases; and proposed major directions to promote Việt Nam-Austria cooperation.

The Austrian side welcomed and highly appreciated the delegation’s visit, affirming that Austria highly values its traditional friendship with Việt Nam and considers Việt Nam one of Austria's leading important partners in Asia.

Second President of the Austrian National Council Peter Haubner emphasised that the Việt Nam- Austria relationship has been built and nurtured over the past 50 years, with Austria being one of the first Western countries to establish diplomatic relations with Việt Nam in 1972. He recognised Việt Nam as a model of success in socio-economic development, and highly appreciated Việt Nam's foreign policy.

He noted that the bilateral trade turnover of US$2.45 billion in 2024 is still very modest, not commensurate with the potential and desires of both sides.

The Austrian side expressed its desire to further deepen relations with Việt Nam, especially strengthening political trust through high-level delegation exchanges; striving to double the number of Austrian enterprises investing in Việt Nam from the current 50 to 100, and increase bilateral trade turnover to $4 billion in the coming years.

Austria also looks for further cooperation with Việt Nam in areas where both sides have strengths such as science and technology, cyber security, justice, tourism, culture, and arts; and wants to promote cooperation in the fields of education and training, including nursing training.

The Austrian side thanked Việt Nam for its close coordination at multilateral forums such as the United Nations and the ASEAN - EU Strategic Partnership framework.

For his part, Trạc affirmed that Việt Nam and Austria have a good friendship and multifaceted cooperation relationship.

He expressed his gratitude for the support that the Austrian people have given to Việt Nam in the past resistance wars and the curent process of national construction and protection.

The official said the bilateral cooperation has recorded positive and effective development steps in different fields. The exchange of delegations and meetings at all levels have taken place regularly. Two-way trade has also increased significantly, making Austria one of the 10 largest partners of Việt Nam in the European Union (EU) and Việt Nam one of Austria's most important partners in ASEAN.

Trac proposed Austria support and soon ratify the EU-Việt Nam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA), and urge the EU to soon remove its yellow card against Việt Nam's seafood exports, creating favourable conditions for Việt Nam to export seafood to the EU.

He also called on Austria to continue paying attention and creating more favourable conditions for the Vietnamese community in Austria so that they can integrate more deeply into the host society, maintain the national cultural identity and Vietnamese language, and contribute to promoting the friendship and cooperation between the two countries.

During their stay in Austria, the CPV delegation met with the staff of the Vietnamese Embassy and representatives of the Vietnamese community in Austria. — VNS