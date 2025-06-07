Judicial cooperation: a pillar of Việt Nam–China relations

BEIJING — A high-ranking delegation of the Supreme People's Court of Việt Nam, led by its Chief Justice Lê Minh Trí, paid a working visit to China from June 3-7 at the invitation of President and Chief Justice of the Supreme People's Court of China Zhang Jun.

During their stay, the Vietnamese guests paid a courtesy call to Politburo member, Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, and Secretary of the Commission for Political and Legal Affairs of the CPC Central Committee Chen Wenqing; held talks with Zhang Jun; and had a working session with Prosecutor General of the Supreme People's Procuratorate of China Ying Yong.

In his meeting with Chen, Trí briefed the host on strong reforms in Việt Nam in various fields, and the results of cooperation between the People's Courts of Việt Nam and their Chinese counterparts in recent times.

The Vietnamese official stressed that the trip aims to contribute to realising the common perceptions between the top leaders of the two Parties and countries stated in the Việt Nam-China Joint Statement during the state visit to Việt Nam by Chinese General Secretary and President Xi Jinping in April 2025, in which judicial cooperation is identified as an important pillar of the bilateral ties.

Chen highlighted close and growing cooperation across fields between Việt Nam and China, saying that strengthening cooperation between their court systems is of great significance.

In their talks earlier, Trí and Zhang agreed to continue to enhance professional cooperation, focusing on sharing information and experiences in establishing specialised courts under international financial centres; resolving disputes in the fields of intellectual property, trade, and bankruptcy; and applying artificial intelligence in judicial proceedings, digital transformation, and building e-courts. The two sides will coordinate to organise the conference of People's Courts of bordering provinces in November.

Also within the framework of the visit, the Vietnamese delegation had a working session with representatives of the Vietnamese Embassy in China, during which Trí hoped the embassy will serve as an "extended arm" to help domestic agencies, ministries, and localities cooperate effectively with the Chinese side.

The Vietnamese delegation’s trip is expected to contribute positively to promoting and deepening the Việt Nam-China Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership, and the Việt Nam-China community with a shared future that carries strategic significance; and elevating the bilateral relations to a new height. — VNS