Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Politics & Law

Disciplinary measures imposed on Party members with violations

June 06, 2025 - 20:47
The Party Central Committee’s Secretariat has expelled three former senior officials from the Communist Party of Việt Nam for serious violations of Party rules and state laws, citing political and moral degradation.

 

Trần Ngọc Thuận, former member of the Standing Board of the Party Committee of the Central Enterprises’ Bloc, former Secretary of the Party Committee and former Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Vietnam Rubber Group. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — The Party Central Committee’s Secretariat on June 6 decided disciplinary measures against several Party members who had violated the Party's regulations and the State's laws.

After reviewing the proposal of the Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission, the Secretariat found that Trần Ngọc Thuận, former member of the Standing Board of the Party Committee of the Central Enterprises’ Bloc, former Secretary of the Party Committee and former Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Vietnam Rubber Group; Võ Văn Chánh, former member of the Standing Board of the Party Committee of Đồng Nai Province and former Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee; and Nguyễn Văn Tiến, former member of the Party Committee of Hậu Giang Province and former Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Council, had all shown signs of political, ideological and moral degradation and violated the Party's regulations and the State's laws while performing their assigned duties.

Võ Văn Chánh, former member of the Standing Board of the Party Committee of Đồng Nai Province and former Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee. — Photo phapluatplus.baophapluat.vn

Their violations included failure to uphold responsibilities in the fight against corruption, wastefulness, and other negative practices; breaches of the Party’s regulations on what Party members are not allowed to do, and the rules on setting a good example; and acts that caused extremely serious consequences, provoked public outrage, and severely damaged the reputation of the Party organisations, local administrations, and relevant agencies.

Based on the nature, extent, and consequences of the violations, and in accordance with the Party's disciplinary regulations, the Secretariat decided to expel Thuận, Chánh, and Tiến from the Party.

The Secretariat also requested relevant authorities to impose corresponding administrative disciplinary measures in a timely and synchronous manner with the Party's disciplinary measures. — VNS

see also

More on this story

Politics & Law

Japan remains Việt Nam's priority: President

President Lương Cường affirmed that Japan remains a top priority in Việt Nam’s foreign policy during a meeting with Ambassador Ito Naoki. Both sides pledged to deepen cooperation across defence, digital transformation, and green development.
Politics & Law

Việt Nam Coast Guard, JICA Office strengthen cooperation

Lieutenant General Lê Quang Đạo, Commander of the Vietnam Coast Guard, expressed confidence in the Japanese official’s continued contributions to fostering the strong partnership between the two countries, particularly between the Vietnam Coast Guard and its Japanese counterpart.
Politics & Law

Party chief eyes deeper ties with South Korea

The General Secretary called for enhanced collaboration in national defence-security, urging both countries to leverage existing mechanisms and accelerate an action plan to achieve balanced bilateral trade with a target of US$150 billion by 2030

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom