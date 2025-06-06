Disciplinary measures imposed on Party members with violations

HÀ NỘI — The Party Central Committee’s Secretariat on June 6 decided disciplinary measures against several Party members who had violated the Party's regulations and the State's laws.

After reviewing the proposal of the Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission, the Secretariat found that Trần Ngọc Thuận, former member of the Standing Board of the Party Committee of the Central Enterprises’ Bloc, former Secretary of the Party Committee and former Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Vietnam Rubber Group; Võ Văn Chánh, former member of the Standing Board of the Party Committee of Đồng Nai Province and former Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee; and Nguyễn Văn Tiến, former member of the Party Committee of Hậu Giang Province and former Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Council, had all shown signs of political, ideological and moral degradation and violated the Party's regulations and the State's laws while performing their assigned duties.

Their violations included failure to uphold responsibilities in the fight against corruption, wastefulness, and other negative practices; breaches of the Party’s regulations on what Party members are not allowed to do, and the rules on setting a good example; and acts that caused extremely serious consequences, provoked public outrage, and severely damaged the reputation of the Party organisations, local administrations, and relevant agencies.

Based on the nature, extent, and consequences of the violations, and in accordance with the Party's disciplinary regulations, the Secretariat decided to expel Thuận, Chánh, and Tiến from the Party.

The Secretariat also requested relevant authorities to impose corresponding administrative disciplinary measures in a timely and synchronous manner with the Party's disciplinary measures. — VNS