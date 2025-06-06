Việt Nam Coast Guard, JICA Office strengthen cooperation

HÀ NỘI — The Việt Nam Coast Guard and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) have agreed to deepen collaboration, covering education and capacity-building.

At a reception for Kobayashi Yosuke, Chief Representative of the JICA Office in Việt Nam in Hà Nội on Thursday, Lieutenant General Lê Quang Đạo, Commander of the Việt Nam Coast Guard expressed confidence in the Japanese official’s continued contributions to fostering the strong partnership between the two countries, particularly between the Vietnam Coast Guard and its Japanese counterpart.

The two sides discussed cooperation areas and potential in maritine law enforcement, with an emphasis on enhancing maritime safety and security.

A major focus of the discussions was the progress of the project “Maritime Security and Safety Capacity Improvement Project” in Việt Nam, which includes the building of six patrol vessels for the Vietnam Coast Guard, funded by Japanese ODA loans.

Both parties affirmed their commitment to working closely to accelerate project implementation and improve Việt Nam’s maritime law enforcement capabilities.

With regard to the non-project cooperation programme on training and capacity building for the Vietnam Coast Guard, they agreed to hold two training courses in 2025, one from September 7–13 at the Command of the Coast Guard Region 3, and the other from December 7–13 at the Command of the Coast Guard Region 1.

Lt. Gen. Đạo highlighted the strong and growing relationship between the JICA Việt Nam Office and the Việt Nam Coast Guard, noting that their practical and effective cooperation has deepened over time.

He expressed hope that, in his role as Chief Representative of the office, Kobayashi will continue to promote cooperation principle between the two sides. — VNS