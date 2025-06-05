Deputy PM Hà calls for overhaul of aviation security system

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister Trần Hồng Hà has instructed the Ministry of Public Security to review and propose solutions to ensure greater synchronisation among technology, equipment and personnel within the country’s aviation security control system.

Chairing a meeting of the National Aviation Security Centre on Thursday, Deputy PM Hà, who serves as chairman, emphasised the need to enhance security and safety across the aviation sector in the first five months of 2025.

According to a report from the Ministry of Public Security, civil aviation security remained stable during the first five months of the year, with no serious incidents threatening the safety or security of the sector.

The ministry directed its specialised units and police forces in 17 cities and provinces with airports to coordinate closely with the Civil Aviation Authority of Việt Nam (CAAV), Airports Corporation of Việt Nam (ACV), and other relevant stakeholders.

Together, they ensured the security of 116,212 flights at 22 airports nationwide and conducted security screenings for 227,753 tonnes of cargo and baggage.

Since taking on the responsibility for aviation security, the Ministry of Public Security has handled 49 security violations across the country’s 22 airports.

Security protocols and documentation have been updated in response to operational changes and approved by the Immigration Department to ensure enterprise activities comply with safety regulations.

In his concluding remarks, Deputy PM Hà asked the ministry to finalise its report on the implementation of assigned tasks discussed at the Committee’s February 25 meeting. He particularly emphasised the importance of identifying and addressing technical vulnerabilities in cybersecurity systems, clarifying responsibilities, proposing remedies, and setting a clear timeline for implementation.

He also directed the Ministry of Construction and the Ministry of Public Security to coordinate on the transfer and clarification of responsibilities related to aviation security. This includes designating a lead agency within the committee and urgently submitting a revised organisational model and operational regulations for approval.

The Ministry of Public Security was tasked with proposing measures to enhance integration across machinery, equipment and human resources in aviation security operations.

The Deputy PM also urged stronger collaboration between security forces and other airport-based units as well as broader security screening methods and targets, in line with International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) recommendations.

The Ministry of National Defence, in coordination with the Ministry of Public Security, is to study and develop legal, technical and investment strategies for modern aviation security technology and equipment.

Additionally, the Deputy PM called for greater involvement from the broader political system and the public in the early detection and prevention of security risks at the local level.

Finally, Deputy PM Hà assigned the Ministry of Construction, in collaboration with the Ministry of Home Affairs, to develop a model for an independent and objective Aircraft Accident Investigation Board. This body should have clearly defined functions, include multidisciplinary experts, be equipped with modern investigative tools and maintain close cooperation with foreign investigation agencies. — VNS