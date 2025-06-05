Bulgaria highlights potential for cooperation with Việt Nam: Bulgarian President

HÀ NỘI - Bulgarian President Rumen Radev highlighted potential for co-operation with Việt nam in various fields during his reception for Vietnamese Ambassador to Bulgaria Nguyễn Thị Minh Nguyệt who came to present her credentials to him in Sofia on June 4.

Expressing his delight at new developments in the bilateral relations, he said he hopes trade between the two countries will continue to grow.

There remain room for development in economic, trade and investment collaboration, he said, calling on both sides to focus on deepening their cooperation in the coming time.

The President affirmed that Bulgaria always considers Việt Nam a trustworthy, sincere and loyal friend.

For her part, Ambassador Nguyệt affirmed that Việt Nam always attaches importance to promoting bilateral relations with Bulgaria to strengthen cooperation with the Central and Eastern Europe region in particular and the European Union (EU) in general.

She affirmed that she will closely coordinate with relevant agencies of Bulgaria and make every effort to contribute to the comprehensive and substantive development of the relations between the two countries in the coming time.

The two sides are working closely to organise the Việt Nam - Bulgaria Economic Co-operation Forum in both in-person and online formats on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the two countries' diplomatic ties, scheduled for July 3 in Sofia.

The diplomat took the occasion to ask the Bulgarian leader continue to create favourable conditions and support for the Vietnamese community in Bulgaria. VNS