PM sets off for attendance at UNOC 3 in France, official visits to Estonia, Sweden

HÀ NỘI Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, his spouse Lê Thị Bich Trân and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation left Hà Nội in the early morning of June 5 for attendance at the 3rd United Nations Ocean Conference (UNOC 3) and bilateral activities in France; and official visits to Estonia and Sweden from June 5-14.

The trip is being made at the invitations of United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, French President Emmanuel Macron, Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson.

This is the first time the Vietnamese PM has attended the UN Ocean Conference.

This marks the first visit to France by the PM since the two countries upgraded their relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in October 2024, following the visit to Việt Nam by French President Emmanuel Macron in May 2025.

This is the first visit to Estonia by a Vietnamese PM since the two countries established diplomatic relations in 1992; and also the first visit to Sweden by a Vietnamese Government leader in the past six years.

PM Chính and his spouse are accompanied by Deputy PM and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn; Minister – Chairman of the Government Office Trần Văn Sơn; Minister of Science and Technology Nguyễn Mạnh Hùng; Deputy Minister of Public Security, Lieutenant General Nguyễn Văn Long; Deputy Minister of National Defence, Lieutenant General Nguyễn Hồng Thái; Deputy Minister of Finance Hồ Sỹ Hùng; Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Thị Thu Hằng; Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyễn Hoàng Long; Deputy Minister of Construction Nguyễn Xuân Sáng; Vice President of the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology Chu Hoàng Hà; Vietnamese Ambassador to Finland and Estonia Phạm Thị Thái Bình; Vietnamese Ambassador to France Đinh Toàn Thắng; Vietnamese Ambassador to Sweden Trần Văn Tuấn.

PM Chính's working trip aims to continue implementing the foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, multilateralisation and diversification, and proactive and active international integration in the spirit of the 13th National Party Congress, as well as Resolutions No 34-NQ/TW and No 59-NQ/TW of the Politburo.

In particular, the PM’s attendance at the UN Ocean Conference aims to carry out Resolution No 36-NQ/TW on the Strategy for sustainable development of Việt Nam's marine economy to 2030, with a vision to 2045; demonstrating that Việt Nam is an active and responsible member of the international community, has been actively implementing measures to conserve and sustainably use marine resources, and is ready to contribute to the common efforts of the international community on this issue.

At the same time, the trip affirms Việt Nam's consistent policy of attaching importance to and its wish to strengthen and promote relations with European countries, including France, Estonia and Sweden. VNS