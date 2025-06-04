NA Standing Committee hears how management of chemicals needs to be tighter

HÀ NỘI — The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee on Wednesday morning heard that there was a need to impose more controls within the draft amended Law on Chemicals.

To strengthen management on toxic chemicals, the draft law supplemented a number of provisions compared to the Chemical Law 2007, specifically supplementing regulations on chemical management throughout the entire life cycle, from when chemicals are created or brought into Việt Nam to ensure consistency with each chemical list.

It adds regulations on inspection measures for the importation and storage of chemical substances under special control, regulations on the digital technology application and digital transformation in controlling their purchase and sale.

Data on purchase and sale activities will be authenticated with data of organisations and individuals purchasing and selling according to the roadmap prescribed by the Government.

The draft law supplemented rules that organisations and individuals using chemicals requiring special control must register the purpose and need for using chemicals on the database, especially post-inspection work to minimise misuse.

Currently, a chemical can be used in many different fields, managed by many ministries. It can easily lead to businesses dishonestly declaring the use purpose to choose a more flexible mechanism.

Therefore, the committee proposed that the Government direct the study and reasonably assign management tasks among relevant ministries, in which defining one focal point to manage production and business activities for chemicals requiring special control.

At the same time, it is necessary to strengthen management capacity for chemical activities, improving the effectiveness in realising the law as well as other related laws.

In response to the NA deputies’ opinion, the draft law has been revised to be effective from the beginning of next year, except for the regulation on certificate of eligibility for chemical storage service, which takes effect from July 1 next year.

Instruction

Speaking at the session, NA Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn asked the Committee on Science, Technology and Environment to focus on clarifying the concept and scope of regulations, and at the same time tighten management on environmental protection related to chemicals.

"When we mention chemicals, we immediately think of toxic substances. Chemicals are used in production activities such as growing rice, fruit trees and vegetables. Therefore, we need stricter regulations on the purchase and transport of chemicals of unknown origin," the NA Chairman emphasised.

Along with that, measures to prevent and respond to chemical incidents are very important, and must be clearly defined by the management ministry or assigned to localities.

In addition, it is necessary to simplify administrative procedures, such as granting chemical consulting certificates so as not to cause difficulties for businesses.

“Administrative procedures are an important and key issue for business development. Any procedures of ministries, provincial and commune levels (if any) need to be clearly regulated. If they are not in the law, they must be regulated in decrees,” said NA Chairman Mẫn.

Chairwoman of the NA’s Committee on Deputies’ Affairs Nguyễn Thanh Hải said that the draft law incorporated opinions raised by deputies. But, in practice, management of chemicals is still lax, chemicals are discharged into the environment and chemicals are sold everywhere.

The reason is partly due to the lack of strict management in the field. Therefore, she suggested that the revised law must more clearly stipulate management division, identify the responsible agency and coordinating agencies. — VNS