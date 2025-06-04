Iran seeks to strengthen ties with Việt Nam in various areas: President

HÀ NỘI — Iran is seeking to bolster cooperation with Việt Nam across a broad range of fields, including politics, defence and security, economy, culture, and people-to-people exchanges, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has said.

During a meeting with Vietnamese Ambassador Nguyễn Lương Ngọc in Tehran on June 3 after receiving his credentials, President Pezeshkian expressed his belief that the new ambassador would make significant contributions to boosting the friendship and cooperation between the two nations, serving the needs and interests of both peoples.

Noting the close ties between the sides over the years, the leader added that Iran is ready to share its experiences with Việt Nam in various areas.

Ngọc took the occasion to convey greetings and best wishes from Vietnamese State President Lương Cường to his host.

Stressing the important roles of Việt Nam in Southeast Asia and Iran in the Middle East, the diplomat noted that the two countries’ shared aspirations for peace and substantial development potential form a solid foundation for expanding cooperation in multiple fields. He pledged to spare no effort in further promoting bilateral friendship and cooperation. — VNA/VNS