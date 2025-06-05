The press helps build corporate culture for effective communication

HÀ NỘI — The press plays a pivotal role in conveying, spreading and promoting corporate cultural values, helping to create a healthy, transparent and sustainable business environment amid international economic integration and digital transformation.

This was the shared perspective of hundreds of participants at the seminar titled 'The Press Accompanies Businesses in Developing Corporate Culture in the New Era' held on Thursday in Hà Nội.

The seminar was jointly organised by the Press Department and the Culture Newspaper (under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism) in coordination with the Hanoi Small and Medium Enterprises Association (HANOISME).

The event was a concrete activity contributing to the implementation of the Politburo's Resolution No 68-NQ/TW. This resolution serves as a key foundation to ignite the development drive of the private economic sector and its contributions to national economic growth.

With the participation of managers and experts, the seminar featured numerous presentations from leaders of several press agencies, the Vietnam Association for the Development of Corporate Culture and representatives from enterprises.

In addition, contributions came from businesses in the fields of technology, manufacturing, internal communications and innovative start-ups.

The Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism, Hồ An Phong, affirmed that mainstream journalism is a reputable channel for developing corporate branding and serves as a bridge between businesses, the State and society.

“The relationship between the press and businesses is a two-way and strategic one," he said. “The press needs resources from businesses to grow. Conversely, businesses need the press to tell their stories - about their culture and products - to the world. Mainstream journalism is both a channel for delivering these narratives and a mirror reflecting corporate culture to the global audience, acting as a truthful, proper and objective advertising tool.”

Nguyễn Anh Vũ, Editor-in-Chief of Culture newspaper, said that in the era of digital transformation, deep integration and strong globalisation, the press has increasing opportunities and responsibilities to accompany businesses in building and developing corporate culture in a direction that is humane, honest, responsible and innovative.

Journalist Nguyễn Minh Đức, Editor-in-Chief of Hà Nội Mới newspaper, said that the press acts as a bridge between businesses and customers, investors and partners. It also serves as a channel to convey information about policies, markets, and business trends.

In the context of fierce competition, businesses are compelled to develop a professional communication culture to proactively provide official information and respond promptly to media crises in the digital environment. Meanwhile, the press needs to understand the specific characteristics of businesses, accompany them in spreading core values and business ethics, instead of only: “investigating and highlighting negatives”.

Faced with the pressure of information competition in the digital age, Đức believes that the press and businesses need to cooperate in building a comprehensive digital communication strategy, apply technology to measure communication effectiveness and jointly develop multi-platform content, from print and online newspapers to TikTok, YouTube, fanpages and dedicated apps.

"The press plays the role of guiding, verifying and elevating the value of corporate culture. In the cooperative relationship between the press and businesses, trust is the key factor. At the same time, new approaches are needed to meet the demands of the new era," Đức said.

Sharing this viewpoint, journalist Nguyễn Thành Lợi, Editor-in-Chief of Kinh Tế & Đô Thị (Economy & Urban Affairs) newspaper, stated that media and businesses form a “sustainable triangle” in the era of global integration. Therefore, businesses should actively cooperate with the media, build a professional communication team, ensure transparency and invest in internal communication campaigns. As for the press, it must maintain objectivity and humanity, avoid one-sided information, and uphold its role in social criticism to help shape a healthy business culture.

Concluding the seminar, Mạc Quốc Anh, Vice Chairman of HANOISME, proposed: “It is necessary to establish a close cooperative relationship between the media and businesses to strongly promote corporate cultural values; and to build a two-way partnership based on trust, transparency and responsibility.”

"In this new context, the press must continue to innovate and take the lead in spreading ethical values and corporate cultural standards, accompanying private businesses on their journey to affirm their position and contribute to elevating Việt Nam’s economy to the regional and global stage," Anh said.

The seminar was attended by over 300 delegates and served as a highlight event commemorating the 100th anniversary of the Vietnam Revolutionary Press Day (June 21, 1925 – June 21, 2025). VNS