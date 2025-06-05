PM explores Estonia’s heritage, port innovation

TALLINN — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and his spouse on Thursday toured Tallinn Old Town and the Port of Tallinn to draw lessons for Việt Nam’s cultural preservation and port development.

Tallinn Old Town, a Baltic Sea gem dating back to the 11th century and becoming a member of the Hanseatic League – a commercial network of merchant guilds and market towns in Central and Northern Europe – in the 13th century, captivated PM Chinh with its well-preserved medieval charm. Designated a UNESCO world heritage site in 1997, the area blends historic allure with a vibrant modern atmosphere.

He drew parallels to Việt Nam’s own heritage sites such as Hà Nội’s Old Quarter and Hội An's Ancient Town, noting that Tallinn’s approach to preserving cultural identity while leveraging heritage for sustainable development and global exchange offers valuable insights for Việt Nam.

At the Port of Tallinn, one of the Baltic Sea’s largest maritime hubs, he explored Estonia’s model for port development. Strategically positioned on Estonia’s northern coast along the Gulf of Finland, the port is a linchpin for trade, passenger and cargo transport, tourism, and defence industry.

In discussions with port managers, he highlighted Việt Nam’s own maritime potential, with its 3,000km coastline and position along the international shipping route handling over 60 per cent of global cargo. Việt Nam’s export-import turnover hit nearly $800 billion in 2024, while its tourism sector welcomed nearly 17.6 million foreign visitors, including thousands boarding luxury cruise ships.

The Government leader outlined Việt Nam’s port development plans, spotlighting international gateways like Lạch Huyện, Vân Phong, Cái Mép – Thị Vải, and Cần Giờ, alongside cruise ports in Hạ Long, Đà Nẵng, Nha Trang, and Phú Quốc.

He proposed collaboration with Tallinn’s port authorities, urging partnerships in technology, infrastructure investment, and expertise sharing to advance Việt Nam’s port system in the spirit of mutual benefits.

On the occasion, the Việt Nam Maritime Corporation (VIMC) and the Port of Tallinn signed a memorandum of understanding on smart port technology transfer, witnessed by PM Chính and his spouse. This strategic cooperation aims to modernise Việt Nam’s port management, boost operational efficiency, and signal the strong potential for bilateral collaboration. — VNS