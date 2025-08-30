Prime Minister’s China trip expected to foster mutual trust

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính’s upcoming trip to China is expected to contribute to deepening strategic exchanges and reinforcing mutual trust, Vietnamese Permanent Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyễn Minh Vũ told the press.

The PM will attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit 2025 in Tianjin, China, as a guest of the host country and engage in other activities from August 31 to September 1.

Emphasising the trip’s importance, Vũ said the repeated invitations for Việt Nam’s Party and State leaders to attend expanded summits of organisations and forums where Việt Nam is not a member, such as the G7, G20, BRICS, and now the SCO, reflect the high regard international partners and friends hold for the country’s role and standing, and their interest in hearing Việt Nam’s perspectives on regional and global security, political and development issues.

This summit will provide an opportunity for government leaders of SCO member countries, along with guest leaders like Việt Nam’s, to discuss concrete measures to strengthen dialogue and uphold multilateralism to ensure regional stability and security, and promote sustainable development - a cornerstone for long-term security and development across Asia and beyond, the official said.

According to Vũ, during this visit, PM Chính will meet with Chinese leaders and representatives of ministries and businesses to further deepen the Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership and the Việt Nam-China community with a shared future that carries strategic significance, particularly to advance substantive cooperation in economy, trade, and investment, as well as major strategic infrastructure projects.

Notably, his upcoming talks with Chinese leaders are expected to help find solutions to remaining differences in bilateral relations, thus maintaining a peaceful and stable environment for the country.

Vũ said in recent times, building on progress in bilateral ties, especially following high-level visits and the establishment of the Việt Nam-China community, the relations have maintained positive momentum, with marked achievements and increasingly substantive and effective cooperation.

He elaborated that high-level contacts and strategic exchanges take place regularly, with leaders of both sides visiting each other frequently and engaging flexibly through various channels such as letters and meetings at multilateral forums.

Cooperation mechanisms operate smoothly, including the Steering Committee for Bilateral Cooperation, trade and investment cooperation frameworks, as well as key defence and security mechanisms, and border and territorial exchanges, all of which occur regularly and yield increasingly practical results.

Bilateral trade also made strides, reaching US$205.2 billion in 2024, up 19.3 per cent, according to Vietnamese statistics. The first seven months of 2025 saw growth of over 21 per cent.

Tourism cooperation has rebounded strongly, with China reclaiming the top spot as the largest source of visitors to Việt Nam, accounting for more than 3.1 million arrivals in the seven months, or 22.5 per cent of total international arrivals.

Key areas of strategic infrastructure cooperation, such as railways, have seen significant progress, while Việt Nam’s major agricultural exports to China have also expanded robustly. Alongside durian exports, which exceeded $3 billion in 2024, several other key agricultural products continue to flow smoothly into the Chinese market.

People-to-people exchanges have been vibrant, particularly in 2025 – the Year of Việt Nam-China Humanistic Exchange, commemorating 75 years of diplomatic relations.

The Deputy Minister said through PM Chính’s trip, new breakthroughs are expected in strategic infrastructure, science and technology, education and training, as well as in green transition, digital transformation, and 5G–6G sectors. — VNA/VNS