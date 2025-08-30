Top leader of Cuba to pay state visit, attend celebration of Việt Nam’s 80th National Day

HÀ NỘI — First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba Central Committee and President of Cuba Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez and his spouse are scheduled to pay a state visit to Việt Nam and attend the ceremony marking the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and the National Day of Việt Nam from August 31 to September 2.

The trip will be made at the invitation of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam's Central Committee Tô Lâm and his spouse, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. — VNA/VNS