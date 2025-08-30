Politics & Law
Home Politics & Law

Top leader of Cuba to pay state visit, attend celebration of Việt Nam’s 80th National Day

August 30, 2025 - 10:12
Cuban leader Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez and his spouse will pay a state visit to Việt Nam from August 31 to September 2 at the invitation of Party General Secretary Tô Lâm.
First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba Central Committee and President of Cuba Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba Central Committee and President of Cuba Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez and his spouse are scheduled to pay a state visit to Việt Nam and attend the ceremony marking the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and the National Day of Việt Nam from August 31 to September 2.

The trip will be made at the invitation of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam's Central Committee Tô Lâm and his spouse, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. — VNA/VNS

Politics & Law

Marking 80 years of diplomatic strategy

For the past 80 years since the nation’s founding, Việt Nam’s foreign policy has remained consistent in principle while flexible in approach, adapting to shifting global realities, national priorities, and strengthening Việt Nam’s standing on the international stage.
Politics & Law

President receives New Zealand Parliament Speaker

The upgrading of bilateral ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in February 2025 opened up a new stage of cooperation between Việt Nam and New Zealand, making the collaboration more comprehensive and deeper, at both bilateral and multilateral levels.

