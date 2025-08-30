Full-dress rehearsal for the A80 parade

Thủy wins MMA bronze in Asian championship for juniors
1.
HÀ NỘI — At 6.30am on August 30, 2025, the state-level rehearsal of the ceremony, parade, and march marking the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day (A80) took place at Ba Đình Square and on central streets. This was the final full-scale rehearsal before the official event, with participation from all forces, including the air force.
|Flag-raising ceremony at Ba Đình Square.
|Tens of thousands of people gathered around Ba Đình Square to watch the rehearsal parade of the A80 event.
|Traditional torch procession.
|Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and Party and State leaders on the grandstand at the A80 rehearsal.
|Units rehearsing before the start of the A80 rehearsal.
|Opening the parade was a formation of Air Force helicopters carrying the Party flag and the national flag.
|A vehicle carrying the portrait of President Hồ Chí Minh passed the grandstand.
|Army units marched past the Cửa Nam area.
|A formation of Su-30MK2 fighter jets of the Air Force performed in the skies over Hà Nội.
|People gathered on Tràng Tiền Street to watch the rehearsal parade.