Full-dress rehearsal for the A80 parade

August 30, 2025 - 08:30
This was the final full-scale rehearsal before the official event, with participation from all forces, including the air force.

HÀ NỘI — At 6.30am on August 30, 2025, the state-level rehearsal of the ceremony, parade, and march marking the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day (A80) took place at Ba Đình Square and on central streets. This was the final full-scale rehearsal before the official event, with participation from all forces, including the air force.

Flag-raising ceremony at Ba Đình Square.
Tens of thousands of people gathered around Ba Đình Square to watch the rehearsal parade of the A80 event.
Traditional torch procession.
Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and Party and State leaders on the grandstand at the A80 rehearsal.
Units rehearsing before the start of the A80 rehearsal.
Opening the parade was a formation of Air Force helicopters carrying the Party flag and the national flag.
A vehicle carrying the portrait of President Hồ Chí Minh passed the grandstand.
Army units marched past the Cửa Nam area.
A formation of Su-30MK2 fighter jets of the Air Force performed in the skies over Hà Nội.
People gathered on Tràng Tiền Street to watch the rehearsal parade.

Marking 80 years of diplomatic strategy

For the past 80 years since the nation's founding, Việt Nam's foreign policy has remained consistent in principle while flexible in approach, adapting to shifting global realities, national priorities, and strengthening Việt Nam's standing on the international stage.
President receives New Zealand Parliament Speaker

The upgrading of bilateral ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in February 2025 opened up a new stage of cooperation between Việt Nam and New Zealand, making the collaboration more comprehensive and deeper, at both bilateral and multilateral levels.

