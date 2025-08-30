Politics & Law
Home Life & Style

Museum opens free for visitors during National Day holiday

August 30, 2025 - 20:47
The Việt Nam Military History Museum welcomes visitors with free admission from August 30 through September 2 during the holiday period.

 

The Việt Nam Military History Museum offers free entry to visitors from August 30 to September 2. VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — The Việt Nam Military History Museum welcomes visitors with free admission from August 30 through September 2 during the holiday period.

This initiative is part of the museum’s activities commemorating the 80th anniversary of the National Day (September 2, 1945-2025).

It is a meaningful opportunity for both local people and foreign friends to have deeper look in Việt Nam's about the heroic tradition of the nation's struggle to defend the country.

Newly built on an area of ​​386,600sq.m in Xuân Phương Ward in Hà Nội, the museum is a large-scale and modern cultural project. It is one of six national museums and the first established within the military museum network.

With four floors above ground and one basement, the museum displays thousands of valuable artifacts and documents, using many advanced technologies such as 3D mapping, search screens and QR codes to bring a vivid and intuitive experience to visitors.

The museum’s exhibition system is carefully curated to present the full history of national construction and defense — from resistance wars against foreign invaders to the formation and growth of the Việt Nam People’s Army.

More than 60 video clips featuring major campaigns, battles, and historical figures offer visitors a lively and emotional perspective.

The museum is expected to become an important cultural institution, a place to preserve and promote the quintessence of the nation's military cultural heritage. VNS
 

