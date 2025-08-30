Pop song arouses national pride

Nguyễn Bình

Nguyễn Văn Chung's song Viết Tiếp Câu Chuyện Hòa Bình (The Story of Peace Continues), performed on August 10 at the Mỹ Đình National Stadium, was an incredible emotional journey for 50,000 spectators.

In the sea of red and yellow at the stadium, pop singer Tùng Dương appeared on stage with a new arrangement for the song. He said that although the song has been sung by various singers, to him, it was still meaningful.

“Chung’s song arouses the national pride and a sense of responsibility among young people continuing to write the story of peace,” Tùng Dương said. “I love the song and I sing the song with my own music colours giving audiences a chance to fulfil the beauty of lyrics and rhythms.”

The song was a part of the concert entitled Tổ Quốc Trong Tim (Homeland in Our Heart) organised by the Nhân Dân newspaper and the Hà Nội People’s Committee [Administration]. The concert was presented as a gift to the people to mark 80 years since the August Revolution and National Day (September 2, 1945).

Viết Tiếp Câu Chuyện Hòa Bình reached six billion views on social platforms after it was performed at the grand ceremony commemorating 50 years since national reunification in HCM City last April.

Chung wrote the song in 2023. At that time, he wanted to challenge himself with patriotic themes after finding success with songs about love, family and children.

It was also when singer Duyên Quỳnh came to meet him with the idea of making an album about the homeland, a gift for her veteran father and his comrades.

“The song carries strong spirit expressing the youth’s love for the homeland and for peace,” said Quỳnh. “When I listened to the first demo, I was impressed. The lyrics move to remind me about my father."

Released by the end of 2023, the album was promoted by Quỳnh. In mid-2024, young producer Đức Tư remixed the song and paired it with footage of the Vietnamese national football team. The video went viral on social media.

The song lyrics are dedicated to war martyrs making the ultimate sacrifice for freedom and independence. It also features today's Vietnamese youth aspiring to flourish globally.

“I completed the song in a short time,” Chung said. “But it took me two weeks to refine the emotional lyrics.”

His inspiration for writing the song came from 'return-to-source' trips and songwriting movement about President Hồ Chí Minh, the homeland and the soldiers.

“The trips made me deeply feel the sacrifice and resilience of our forebears," Chung said.

"When standing in front of the memorial sites, the graves of unknown soldiers or at historical sites, I always think of the people who fight for freedom and independence. It inspired me to write the song.”

Born in 1983, Chung studied at HCM University of Foreign Languages and Information Technology. The self-taught musician has composed more than 1,000 songs rich in themes and styles.

He has made his name in children's music with a large number of up to 300 works, recognised by the Việt Nam Record Organisation in 2022.

Gia Đình Nhỏ - Hạnh Phúc To (Small Family - Big Happiness) and Nhật Ký Của Mẹ (Mom’s Diary) are the most popular children’s songs.

Released in 2011, Mom’s Diary quickly became renowned in the country and the Vietnamese community abroad. The song was translated into Japanese by composer Yoshimoto Kayo and sung by Vietnamese-Japanese singer Hải Triều, which became popular in Japan.

He also has hits such as Vầng Trăng Khóc (Tears of the Moon) and Chiếc Khăn Gió Ấm (Beautiful Scarf).

The Story of Peace Continues is the first patriotic song by Chung, and its impact has gone beyond what he imagined.

Chung and Quỳnh were honoured by HCM City's publicity, education and culture authorities for their contribution to publicise patriotism on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of national reunification (April 30, 2025).

The song highlights the deepest desire from the bottom of the hearts of every Vietnamese - the desire for peace, according to Bùi Hoài Sơn, member of the National Assembly's Committee for Culture and Education.

"The song conveys a strong message for humanity," Sơn said. "It not only reminds today's generation about our ancestors' sacrifice but also arouses patriotism in each of us. The song lyrics are simple, but each verse is an emotional flow from the past to present."

Musician Dương Trường Giang said: "Current social context is also a factor helping to publicise the song. It is a patriotic song, but it is composed with modern gentle melody.

"It is valuable in the context that there are not many patriotic songs today. I believe that the audience has enough aesthetic sense and sensitivity to recognise true values. A patriotic song that is widely accepted shows significant content and emotions."

On August 19, a music video by Hà Nội University (HANU) lecturers and students was released, singing The Story of Peace Continues in 13 languages including Japanese, Korean, Chinese, English, and French.

The video was filmed at iconic landmarks in Hà Nội such as Hồ Chí Minh Mausoleum, One-Pillar Pagoda, Hoàn Kiếm Lake, and the Temple of Literature.

"The video is not only a tribute to the elder generations who sacrificed for independence and freedom, but also reminds the young generation about their responsibility to keep peace, protect the homeland and spread noble human values," HANU's official fanpage wrote.

Meanwhile, to celebrate the 80th National Day, the University of Education Publishing House released on August 21 a book entitled The Story of Peace Continues.

A QR code on each page enhances reader engagement, providing them with multidimensional experiences. Chung narrated a story of peace with his music, his memories and his dreams through the perspective of a character named Hòa Bình (Peace).

The enthusiastic support now would inspire Chung to write songs about other themes, including Vietnamese heroic mothers and the People's Army, he said. VNS