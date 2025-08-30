Hà Nội transforms into photogenic haven

HÀ NỘI — In the days leading up to National Day on September 2, the capital city of Hà Nội bursts with colour, featuring impressively decorated spaces that attract tourists eager to visit and take photos.

People of all ages are excited to capture beautiful moments before this significant national holiday. Everyone wants to cherish proud memories in the sacred and emotional atmosphere that surrounds National Day.

Many choose to wear white and red áo dài (traditional long dress), accessorised with symbols of patriotism such as the red flag with a yellow star, conical hats and scarves. Some even don vibrant national costumes that stand out.

Public areas, flower gardens and parks throughout the city have been renovated, with enhanced environmental protections in place to meet the entertainment and relaxation needs of residents. Key locations like Hà Nội Opera House, Ba Đình Square, and Hoàn Kiếm Lake are brightly adorned, making them popular check-in spots for both tourists and locals.

Hà Nội will serve as the central hub for a series of events celebrating the 80th anniversary of the successful August Revolution and National Day. This occasion not only honours the nation’s heroic historical milestones but also presents a unique opportunity to promote Hà Nội’s image as a cultured, civilised and modern capital to both domestic and international audiences. VNS