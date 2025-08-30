More photos from full-dress rehearsal ahead of National Day

Thủy wins MMA bronze in Asian championship for juniors
|Tank formations parade down Trần Phú Street. — VNA/VNS Photo
HÀ NỘI — On Saturday morning, the full-dress rehearsal for the upcoming celebrations of the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day took place at Ba Đình Square and across central streets of the capital.
The large-scale rehearsal mirrored the official event, featuring marching contingents, a parade and the participation of the Air Force. It was the final practice ahead of the official ceremony.
Here are some newly updated photos from the event. — VNS
|Female special police officers march past the reviewing stand. — VNA/VNS Photo
|Female traffic police officers march in formation. — VNA/VNS Photo
|Female military band members on parade. — VNA/VNS Photo
|Commando troops in formation. — VNA/VNS Photo
|Engineer troops on parade. — VNA/VNS Photo
|Royal Cambodian Army troops take part in the rehearsal. — VNA/VNS Photo
|Russian Army troops march past the reviewing stand. — VNA/VNS Photo
|Female peacekeepers on parade. — VNA/VNS Photo
|Chemical defence troops march past the reviewing stand. — VNA/VNS Photo
|Mounted mobile police officers on parade. — VNA/VNS Photo
|Police counter-terrorism vehicles parade past the reviewing stand. — VNA/VNS Photo
|Amphibious BMP-1 and BMP-2 infantry fighting vehicles. — VNA/VNS Photo
|Electronic warfare troops on parade. — VNA/VNS Photo
|Female military medics on parade. — VNA/VNS Photo
|Chinese Army troops join the full-dress rehearsal. — VNA/VNS Photo
|The Revolutionary Press bloc takes part in the parade. — VNA/VNS Photo
|Police armored riot-control vehicles roll past the reviewing stand. — VNA/VNS Photo
|A formation of Red Flag bearers takes part in the parade. — VNS Photo Trương Văn Vị
|A formation of police escort vehicles. — VNA/VNS Photo
|Firefighting vehicles take part in the parade. — VNA/VNS Photo
|Tank and armored troops proceed down Tràng Thi Street. — VNA/VNS Photo
|T-90 tanks parade across Ba Đình Square. — VNA/VNS Photo
|A military formation marches through Cửa Nam (Southern Gate). — VNA/VNS Photo
|A formation of female militia representing Việt Nam’s ethnic groups. — VNA/VNS Photo
|People’s Public Security forces parade along Lê Duẩn Street. — VNA/VNS Photo
|An honour formation representing the Navy, Infantry and Air Force parades through Cửa Nam (Southern Gate). — VNA/VNS Photo
|Parade formations march along Tràng Tiền Street. — VNA/VNS Photo
|An Su-30MK2 fighter jet performs a flare display. — VNA/VNS Photo