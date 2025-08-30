Politics & Law
Politics & Law

More photos from full-dress rehearsal ahead of National Day

August 30, 2025 - 12:13
On Saturday morning, Hà Nội staged the final full-dress rehearsal for the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day, with marching contingents, a parade and the Air Force all taking part.
Tank formations parade down Trần Phú Street. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — On Saturday morning, the full-dress rehearsal for the upcoming celebrations of the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day took place at Ba Đình Square and across central streets of the capital.

The large-scale rehearsal mirrored the official event, featuring marching contingents, a parade and the participation of the Air Force. It was the final practice ahead of the official ceremony.

Here are some newly updated photos from the event. — VNS

Female special police officers march past the reviewing stand. — VNA/VNS Photo
Female traffic police officers march in formation. — VNA/VNS Photo
Female military band members on parade. — VNA/VNS Photo
Commando troops in formation. — VNA/VNS Photo
Engineer troops on parade. — VNA/VNS Photo
Royal Cambodian Army troops take part in the rehearsal. — VNA/VNS Photo
Russian Army troops march past the reviewing stand. — VNA/VNS Photo
Female peacekeepers on parade. — VNA/VNS Photo
Chemical defence troops march past the reviewing stand. — VNA/VNS Photo
Mounted mobile police officers on parade. — VNA/VNS Photo
Police counter-terrorism vehicles parade past the reviewing stand. — VNA/VNS Photo
Amphibious BMP-1 and BMP-2 infantry fighting vehicles. — VNA/VNS Photo
Electronic warfare troops on parade. — VNA/VNS Photo
Female military medics on parade. — VNA/VNS Photo
Chinese Army troops join the full-dress rehearsal. — VNA/VNS Photo
The Revolutionary Press bloc takes part in the parade. — VNA/VNS Photo
Police armored riot-control vehicles roll past the reviewing stand. — VNA/VNS Photo
A formation of Red Flag bearers takes part in the parade. — VNS Photo Trương Văn Vị
A formation of police escort vehicles. — VNA/VNS Photo
Firefighting vehicles take part in the parade. — VNA/VNS Photo
Tank and armored troops proceed down Tràng Thi Street. — VNA/VNS Photo
T-90 tanks parade across Ba Đình Square. — VNA/VNS Photo
A military formation marches through Cửa Nam (Southern Gate). — VNA/VNS Photo
A formation of female militia representing Việt Nam’s ethnic groups. — VNA/VNS Photo
People’s Public Security forces parade along Lê Duẩn Street. — VNA/VNS Photo
An honour formation representing the Navy, Infantry and Air Force parades through Cửa Nam (Southern Gate). — VNA/VNS Photo
Parade formations march along Tràng Tiền Street. — VNA/VNS Photo
An Su-30MK2 fighter jet performs a flare display. — VNA/VNS Photo
Politics & Law

Marking 80 years of diplomatic strategy

For the past 80 years since the nation’s founding, Việt Nam’s foreign policy has remained consistent in principle while flexible in approach, adapting to shifting global realities, national priorities, and strengthening Việt Nam’s standing on the international stage.
Politics & Law

President receives New Zealand Parliament Speaker

The upgrading of bilateral ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in February 2025 opened up a new stage of cooperation between Việt Nam and New Zealand, making the collaboration more comprehensive and deeper, at both bilateral and multilateral levels.

