Việt Nam – Cuba solidarity – torch lighting cooperation path: Deputy FM

HÀ NỘI – The traditional solidarity, special friendship and comprehensive cooperation between Việt Nam and Cuba have served as a beacon for international relations and become a torch lighting the path of their collaboration and development, according to Deputy Foreign Minister Đặng Hoàng Giang.

He told the press on the threshold of the state visit to Việt Nam by First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba Central Committee and President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez from August 31 to September 2 that the ties have stood the test of time and traced the partnership's origins to the foundational work of Vietnamese President Hồ Chí Minh and Cuban national hero José Martí and leader Fidel Castro.

Over the past 65 years, the bilateral cooperation has developed across the three pillars of politics – diplomacy, economy – trade – investment, and people-to-people exchange, he said, underscoring political trust has been enhanced through frequent exchanges of high-level delegations, with the state visit to Cuba in September 2024 by Party General Secretary Tô Lâm, who was President then, seen as a historic milestone that opened up a new chapter in the special relationship.

Việt Nam is now Cuba’s second-largest trading partner and its biggest investor from the Asia-Pacific region. Agricultural cooperation has borne fruit, with multiple rice, corn, and aquaculture projects aimed at strengthening Cuba’s food security. The first rice harvest in 2025 under the rice development programme yielded 7.2 tonnes per hectare, over four times the local average.

The partnership extends well beyond commercial interests. Việt Nam recently launched a nationwide campaign to rally support for the Cuban people on the occasion of the Việt Nam – Cuba Friendship Year and the 65th anniversary of the diplomatic ties between the two nations. Giang affirmed that with pure sentiment, special trust, and solidarity, the bilateral ties have been consolidated and developed comprehensively for the benefits of the two peoples and for peace, stability, cooperation, and development in the region and the world.

Looking ahead, the diplomat underscored that both nations will continue to deepen cooperation in politics, diplomacy, trade, agriculture, energy, education, healthcare, biotechnology, green technology, and digital transformation under the signed documents.

As 2025 is designated as the Việt Nam–Cuba Friendship Year, the two countries will see intensified exchanges and promote the efficacy of the bilateral cooperation across all channels. Besides, they will continue close coordination and support for each other at multilateral forums.

People-to-people exchange, he said, will be a focus, raising the public awareness of the special friendship to ensure that the legacy of solidarity endures.

Amidst global turbulence, the Việt Nam–Cuba relationship has consistently overcome challenges and developed comprehensively, Giang highlighted, recalling President Hồ Chí Minh’s assertion that the two peoples, despite being oceans apart, are as close as brothers and Fidel Castro’s pledge in 1966 that “For Việt Nam, Cuba is willing to shed its blood”. — VNA/VNS